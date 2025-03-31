Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 3 Premieres This Week on Pursuit Channel as Part of 'Freedom Friday' Block

Surviving Mann: All-Stars 3 starring Don Mann, Mark Lamb, Jenn Stankus, Randy Couture Surviving Mann: All-Stars 3 Team Surviving Mann: All-Stars 3 introduces bold new challenges.

Surviving Mann: All-Stars S3 premieres on Pursuit Channel with elite competitors, new challengers, and epic missions—filmed at Staccato Vegas.

Freedom, grit, and growth are what this season is all about. We’ve taken the intensity to another level and the team is answering the call. I can’t wait for America to see what they’re made of.” — Don Mann

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The apex test of human strength, strategy, and survival returns with a vengeance as Surviving Mann: All-Stars Season 3 premieres this week on the Pursuit Channel, airing as part of the network’s high-octane “Freedom Friday” programming block. The action continues next week with free scheduled streaming on PursuitUP.Hosted by New York Times bestselling author, SEAL Team 6 veteran, and elite training expert Don Mann, this explosive new season welcomes back top competitors from past seasons of Surviving Mann and introduces bold new challengers, all ready to push past their limits and dominate a fresh series of high-stakes challenges.Joining Don this season are two powerhouse co-hosts: Sheriff Mark Lamb, known for his fearless leadership and constitutional defense, and Dr. Jenn, fan-favorite and Surviving Mann alum whose tactical military, fitness, and medical expertise raises the bar for this season’s challenges.In a series first, Surviving Mann Season 1 co-host and MMA legend Randy Couture – a U.S. Army Airborne veteran - returns to deliver a no-holds-barred training session at his iconic Xtreme Couture MMA Gym in Las Vegas.“Freedom, grit, and growth are what this season is all about,” says host Don Mann. “We’ve taken the intensity to another level and the competitors are answering the call. I can’t wait for America to see what they’re made of.”This season was filmed on location at Staccato Vegas (formerly PrairieFire), the cutting-edge tactical training campus in Nevada known for its immersive, elite-level experiences. One of the fiercest returning All-Stars is Staccato’s own Chief Experience Officer — Lanny Barnes, a three-time Olympic biathlete and tactical specialist who’s competing this season on her home turf. With the terrain in her blood and the battlefield in her bones, her presence raises the stakes in one of the show’s most dynamic and unpredictable lineups yet.Fans can visit SurvivingMann.com for the latest broadcast schedule and streaming info, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes content, cast profiles, and more.About Surviving Mann: All-StarsBlending elements of elite military training, reality competition, and personal transformation, Surviving Mann has become one of the most talked-about series in unscripted television. Surviving Mann: All-Stars unites top competitors from past seasons with new challengers for a fresh round of brutal trials and epic missions — where only the toughest will thrive.About American Stories Entertainment American Stories Entertainment (ASE) is a next-generation media company delivering high-energy, authentic storytelling across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Home to hit series like Surviving Mann, Boom America, and Country Ball, ASE creates bold, inspiring content for fans of adventure, entrepreneurship, personal challenge, and American grit. With a growing slate of original programming and a rapidly expanding audience, ASE is on a mission to entertain, empower, and unite viewers across the nation.About PursuitPursuit Media TV, LLC: Pursuit Channel is the industry leader in outdoor lifestyle programming, delivering hunting, fishing, shooting, and adventure content to over 26 million homes via linear TV and 100+ million users through its PursuitUP digital platform. Based in Glenwood, Alabama, Pursuit Media, LLC, is majority-owned by The Bordelon Group and remains dedicated to promoting the outdoors lifestyle and supporting the rights of enthusiasts nationwide.

