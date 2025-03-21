Boom America, the New Series for Entrepreneurs Premieres on the American Stories Network

Kevin Harrington on the set of Boom America Rich Simon preps for the set on Boom America Entrepreneurs conferring with Kevin Harrington on Boom America

Kevin Harrington and his elite team deliver 9-figure business strategies—on ASN, the new FAST channel.

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boom America , the knowledge-packed series where entrepreneurs, innovators, and even non-profits take their ventures to the next level, is premiering on American Stories Network (ASN)—the new FAST channel launching in April on Sling Freestream, Local Now, Sports.TV, and The Grio.Hosted by Kevin Harrington, the infomercial pioneer and original Shark Tank star, Boom America delivers real-world business breakthroughs as ambitious visionaries receive expert strategies, hands-on tactics, and game-changing advice from Kevin and his elite expansion team—helping them scale faster and smarter.Where to WatchStarting this April, Boom America will air exclusively on American Stories Network (ASN), the newest FAST channel bringing bold, unscripted entertainment to audiences nationwide. ASN’s launch across Sling Freestream, Local Now, Sports.TV, and The Grio gives viewers free access to inspiring, action-packed content 24/7."We created Boom America to showcase the strategies and transformations that make businesses thrive," said Kevin Harrington. "With ASN's launch, even more viewers will get access to the insights and game-changing tactics that drive real success."What Makes Boom America a Must-Watch?Boom America isn’t just another business show—it’s a high-value, knowledge-rich journey where real entrepreneurs break through barriers as they learn to scale their ventures under the guidance of top business experts. The series pulls back the curtain on the mindset, strategies, and actions that separate the best from the rest.A Level of Expertise That’s Typically Reserved for Nine- and Ten-Figure BrandsEach episode of Boom America brings together members of Kevin’s elite group of business strategists, marketing geniuses, and financial experts—the kind of high-level consultants that only billion-dollar brands can typically afford. Now, for the first time, these exclusive insights and million-dollar strategies are available to anyone—for free—on ASN.The Future of Free, Unscripted EntertainmentWith its launch on FAST platforms like Sling Freestream, Local Now, Sports.TV, and The Grio, American Stories Network is redefining storytelling for a new era—delivering free, premium content to audiences everywhere."ASN is bringing fresh, real-world inspiration to viewers across the country," said Bob Cefail, CEO of American Stories Entertainment . "From business and adventure to survival and sports, our lineup is packed with must-watch series like Boom America."Don't Miss the PremiereThe countdown to ASN’s launch and Boom America’s premiere is on! Get ready for bold ideas, expert strategies, and business transformations—all for free on American Stories Network this April.Want to be the first to know exact watch times and where to tune in? Sign up now at AmericanStories.tv/Register or follow us on Instagram at @AmericanStoriesTV for the latest updates!About American Stories EntertainmentAmerican Stories Entertainment (ASE) delivers high-energy, unscripted content that celebrates adventure, perseverance, and the entrepreneurial spirit. With shows like Surviving Mann, Boom America, and Country Ball, ASE spotlights real people pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. Available across major platforms, ASE is redefining storytelling with immersive, action-packed entertainment that inspires and engages audiences worldwide. Learn more at AmericanStoriesEntertainment.com.

Boom America Teaser

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.