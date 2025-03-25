American Stories Entertainment Launches The Great American Give Away - Season 1

Win All Year Long with American Stories Entertainment's Great American Giveaway Watch American Stories Everywhere You Are All-Stars 3 Competitor in official on-set gear. Just one of many prizes this year.

Fans Can Win Big in American Stories’ First Annual Nationwide Contest!

The Great American Give Away isn’t just a contest—it’s how we bring fans into the action. With epic prizes, VIP experiences, and surprises all year, we’re celebrating our fans in a big way!” — Toli Cefail - CMO, ASE

DUNEDIN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans Can Win Big in ASE’s First Annual Nationwide Contest! American Stories Entertainment (ASE) is thrilled to announce the launch of The Great American Give Away - Season 1, the first annual nationwide contest where fans can win weekly, monthly, and special prizes—including the Grand Prize - an exclusive VIP trip for two to the set of Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4!This year-long event is designed to engage fans, reward loyalty, and celebrate the American spirit with exciting giveaways, surprise prize drops, and multiple opportunities to win.How to Enter & WinParticipation is free and easy. Fans simply need to head over to AmericanStories.tv/Win to enter by submitting their email. From there, they can increase their chances of winning by:✅ Referring friends to join the contest✅ Sharing on social media✅ Engaging in special ASE fan activitiesBonus entries are available through additional actions detailed on the entry page.Each week, new prizes will be awarded, leading up to the grand prize drawing in Summer 2025.Grand Prize – The Ultimate ASE Experience!One lucky winner (and a guest) will receive the experience of a lifetime - a trip to the set of Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4, including:🎥 Exclusive behind-the-scenes access💬 Meet-and-greet with the cast and crew🎁 Special ASE swag and show memorabilia✈️ All-expenses-paid round-trip travel & accommodationsWeekly & Monthly PrizesFans also have numerous chances to win throughout 2025, with prizes including:🏆 Merchandise & gear from ASE and partners🎟️ VIP event passes to ASE experiences🎬 Special digital content & fan exclusives🏅 New prizes added throughout the yearASE – Bringing Fans Closer to the ActionAmerican Stories Entertainment continues to innovate fan engagement through original, action-packed content and unforgettable experiences. From hit series like Surviving Mann, Country Ball, and Boom America to groundbreaking promotions like The Great American Give Away, ASE remains committed to bringing fans into the heart of the action.Toli Cefail, CMO of ASE describes this landmark event this way: "The Great American Give Away is more than just a contest—it’s a way to bring our fans into the action and reward them for being part of the ASE family. We’re thrilled to give back with prizes that capture the spirit of adventure, competition, and the American dream. Whether it’s exclusive gear, VIP experiences, or the ultimate grand prize trip to Surviving Mann: All-Stars 4, we can’t wait to celebrate our fans all year long!"🚀 Prizes are dropping NOW – Sign up at AmericanStories.tv and start winning today!About American Stories EntertainmentAmerican Stories Entertainment is a premier creator of adventure, survival, sports, and entrepreneurial reality content that celebrates the heart of America. Our content is distributed across broadcast, cable, satellite, and streaming platforms, reaching over 100 million homes and audiences worldwide online. With hit shows like Surviving Mann, Country Ball, and Boom America, ASE is at the forefront of high-energy, fan-driven entertainment.For more information, visit AmericanStories.tv.

