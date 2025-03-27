San Diego Latino Film Festival Wraps Up with Major Industry News & Star-Studded Highlights

SDLFF 2025 Mil Gracias

Premio Corazón Winners Announced & Dolores Huerta Biopic

If you tell the story of your village, you will tell the story of the world.” — Gregory Nava, Award-winning Filmmaker, Producer, Screenwriter

SAN DIEGO, CA , CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 32nd Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF) concluded with a thrilling lineup of cinematic excellence and a major industry announcement. Acclaimed filmmaker Gregory Nava (El Norte) and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta revealed that a feature film about Huerta’s life is officially in development, marking a historic moment for Latino storytelling.“If you tell the story of your village, you will tell the story of the world,” Nava said, emphasizing the power of authentic Latino narratives. The announcement electrified festival audiences, underscoring SDLFF’s role as a leading platform for Latino filmmakers and migrant stories.The festival also honored this year’s most outstanding films with the 2025 Premio Corazón awards:Best Feature Film: Olivia & las nubes – Tomás Pichardo EspaillatBest Short Film: Vientre de Luna – Liliana K’anBest Border Filmmakers Feature: The In Between – Robie FloresBest Border Filmmakers Short Film: Memorias de una flor eterna – Gabriela CardonaBest Youth Film: El otro lado – Ángel GómezAudience Award: Reas – Lola AriasRunning from March 19–23 at AMC Mission Valley 20 and downtown’s Digital Gym Cinema, SDLFF showcased 120 films from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the United States. The festival also hosted 1,300+ middle/high school students during free Tu Cine! daytime screenings, paid tribute to Hollywood legend Raquel Welch, celebrated a special 40th anniversary screening of El Norte with Nava and Huerta, and welcomed Mexican actor José Eduardo Derbez, who presented Mesa de Regalos to a packed audience.Beyond the screen, attendees enjoyed Sonido Latino, Arte Latino, and A Taste of Sabor Latino, immersing themselves in music, art, and culinary traditions that highlighted the richness of Latino culture.Thank you to all attendees for being part of SDLFF’s history!We invite the public and filmmakers to join us for the 33rd edition of the festival next year in March 2026. Full Interview with Nava & Huerta & Images of the Festival.###About San Diego Latino Film Festival:Established in 1994, the San Diego Latino Film Festival is one of the longest-running and most respected Latino film festivals in the United States. Dedicated to showcasing the diversity and richness of Latino culture, SDLFF continues to inspire audiences and empower filmmakers through the art of cinema. SDLFF is produced by Media Arts Center San Diego, a 501c3 non-profit.

SDLFF 32nd Annual Opening Day

