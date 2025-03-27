TrackIt Launches Six New M&E Operational Training Courses in AWS Marketplace

TrackIt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt is excited to announce that six specialized M&E Operational Training Courses are now available in AWS Marketplace, offering media professionals the opportunity to master the latest cloud-based production, streaming, analytics, and monetization solutions powered by AWS. These programs provide hands-on expertise in migrating, optimizing, and scaling media workflows using cutting-edge AWS technologies.Empowering the M&E Industry Through Tailored TrainingThe below TrackIt M&E Operational Training Courses are built to address key industry needs, ensuring participants gain practical knowledge across six core areas that align with the AWS for M&E Solution Areas:Broadcast & Live Production – Master low-latency streaming and broadcast workflows with AWS Elemental MediaLive, MediaConnect, and MediaPackage.Media Content Production – Learn how to create cloud-based VFX, animation, and collaborative remote workflows using Amazon EC2 and AWS Thinkbox.Data Science & Analytics – Leverage Amazon SageMaker, AWS Glue, and QuickSight to unlock audience insights and optimize content strategies.Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming – Build scalable, user-centric streaming platforms with AWS CloudFront and Amazon API Gateway to enhance audience retention and monetization.Media Supply Chain & Archive – Streamline content lifecycles with automated storage workflows powered by Amazon S3 Glacier and AWS Lambda.Media Monetization – Develop advanced revenue strategies with Amazon Elemental MediaTailor for personalized advertising and content recommendations.Driving Innovation in a Dynamic IndustryWith years of industry expertise, TrackIt’s training courses are designed to address real-world challenges, giving media professionals the confidence to adopt AWS solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and audience engagement."Our expertise comes from years of working alongside media and entertainment professionals, so we understand the unique challenges they face every day," said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt. "That’s why we’ve designed these training programs to help our clients unlock the full power of AWS—making their workflows more efficient, their content more secure, and their ideas easier to bring to life. We’re proud to collaborate with AWS and bring our deep industry connections and experience to the table, helping media teams not just keep up, but lead the way."More details on all of these M&E Operational Training Courses can be found on the AWS Marketplace or the TrackIt website.Experience TrackIt at NAB 2025TrackIt is making a big impact at NAB 2025, showcasing the new Media Trainings at booth W1374 in the West Hall. Attendees can experience exclusive training overviews just steps away from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth, where TrackIt is pleased to join AWS at the NAB Show as a Gold Co-Sponsor. This presence highlights TrackIt’s deep collaboration with AWS and its leadership in media and entertainment cloud solutions.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.We have built our reputation on helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, incorporating the latest AI technology to build bespoke media solutions tailored to customer requirements.Cloud-native software development is at the foundation of what we do. We specialize in Application Modernization, Containerization, Infrastructure as Code and event-driven serverless architectures by leveraging the latest AWS services. Along with our Managed Services offerings which provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, we are able to provide complete solutions for the media industry.

