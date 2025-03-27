Nominations Open for Curriculum Leader of the Year and Instructional Coach of the Year

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association (MCLA) has announced that nominations are now open for the Curriculum Leader of the Year (CLOY) and the Instructional Coach of the Year (ICOY). Nominations close on Monday, April 28, 2025.

To nominate for Curriculum Leader of the Year, please send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a champion of learning both in and outside of their school administrative unit (SAU). (Please see criteria number three on the MCLA website linked below.) You may email your nomination letter to the Curriculum Leader of the Year selection committee at director@mainecla.org. Please provide details about how the nominee’s curriculum, instruction, and assessment leadership impacts teachers and students in their SAU, as well as the nominee’s leadership activities outside of their SAU.

To nominate for Instructional Coach of the Year, please send a nomination letter describing how the nominee is a highly-effective, student-centered instructional coach to the Instructional Coach of the Year selection committee at director@mainecla.org. Please provide details about the structure and organization of the nominee’s coaching program/practice and how it impacts student learning and the school/SAU culture and community.

Nomination letters for both awards should be sent as a PDF or Google document; please include your email and phone number, as well as your nominee’s email and phone number.

You may visit the MCLA website for more detailed information about the criteria, nomination process, and timeline. For further information and questions, please contact MCLA at director@mainecla.org.