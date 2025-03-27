Maine DOE Launches Innovative Mobile Learning Van, Bringing Peer-to-Peer Learning Opportunities Statewide

With the help of federal grant funds and some crafty educators and students in RSU 19, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to present the Maine DOE Mobile Learning Van, designed to bring new and innovative peer-to-peer learning opportunities to schools and their communities across the state.

The vision for this van came out of the Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) initiative, funded by the Education Stabilization Fund through the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models grant. The grant’s purpose was to bolster Maine educators’ innovative efforts to support their students with agile, effective, and resilient learning experiences that improve learning outcomes for all students.

With large-scale, ongoing professional learning an important component of the RREV grant, the Maine DOE introduced the idea of using a mobile unit, rather than hosting conferences and events. This unit would travel throughout the state, supporting schools and educators—especially those that experience travel and financial barriers, which can prevent access to high-quality professional learning. Additionally, this field-based, peer-to-peer learning would create opportunities for educators statewide to connect with one another.

Initially, that mobile unit—a van—arrived as an empty Ford Transit van that didn’t look much like a mobile learning office. In the true spirit of innovation—and a strong belief in public education—the Maine DOE partnered with RSU 19 to tackle the challenge of turning this vision into a reality.

RSU 19’s Director of Technology Integration Kern Kelley headed that project alongside the Maine DOE’s Office of Innovation. Kelley is an award-winning educator, passionate about authentic learning and student-led projects. He has a reputation for preparing his students for a strong post-graduation future by providing them with opportunities in school to learn about 3-D design, computer programming, robotics, and other advanced technological skills.

Kelley got to work on this van with his Nokomis High School students, who were divided into two teams. One group of student builders worked on the van’s interior build-out, installing equipment like laptops, iPads, and Chromebooks (in line with the Maine Learning Technology Initiative), as well as cameras, microphones, an audio/video mixing device, a drone, a satellite link, two monitors for presentation in or behind the van, an internal interviewing station, a ramp for accessibility, and a tent and bag chairs for small outdoor presentation possibilities.

A second group of students—a documentary team—captured the van’s transformation through a website, YouTube videos, and interviews.

Using their creativity, inventive thinking, and construction skills, these students created the final product—the Maine DOE Mobile Learning Van, affectionately known as the “Marty Mobile”, named after the original RREV Director who died suddenly in April of 2022.

Once the van was nearly complete in the spring of 2024, the Maine DOE’s RREV team traveled to 25 of the participating RREV schools to celebrate the learning that had been made possible because of RREV award funding and the educators committed to making those innovative opportunities a reality. Video footage and audio interviews from those trips are posted on the RREV webpage.

After the spring RREV tours, the RREV team returned the van to RSU 19 for a final transformation over the summer. By the start of the 2024-2025 school year, most of the finishing touches—including equipment and technology—were in place.

Since then, the Maine DOE has conducted some test outings with the van during a few RREV Learning Tours (in MSAD 28, St. George Municipal School Unit, Wayfinder Schools, MSAD 59, and the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences), as well as a SLAM (Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine) showcase in MSAD 60.

On March 12, 2025, the van visited the Maine School Safety and Transportation Conference at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. At the event, Kelley and his students accompanied members of the Maine DOE’s Office of Innovation to showcase how the van could be used to conduct interviews and capture footage from the field.

Keep an eye out for upcoming Maine DOE Mobile Learning Van stops, scheduled at locations across the state! Up next: In Aroostook County, the van will stop at Limestone Community School for a Learning Tour. Then, it will be at Fort Kent Middle School for the SLAM Showcase.

You can stay up to date on future professional learning and collaboration opportunities by checking out the Maine DOE Newsroom and Event Calendar.