Registration Open for New England Youth Identity Summit to Help Develop Student Civic Engagement

Registration is now open for the ninth annual New England Youth Identity Summit, which will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, on the campus of Waynflete School in Portland. This event is free to attend, with lunch included for high school students from Maine and across New England who register in advance. This full-day program will feature inspiring speakers, student-led workshops, and performances designed to foster relationships within and across communities.

With support from Educate Maine, the Summit will include an educator track with morning and afternoon workshops for educators who come with their students. Led by teachers for teachers, these workshops will explore how to develop and support cultures of civil dialogue and civic engagement in schools and communities.

Transportation for Students

Thanks to program support from M&T Bank, a limited number of transportation grants will be provided to schools in need. You may use this link to apply.

Registration Information

To register for the New England Youth Identity Summit, please visit the Summit website. For further questions, please reach out to summit@waynflete.org.