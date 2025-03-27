Gordon McKernan Giving Away 15 Laptops to Louisiana High School Seniors

Gordon McKernan launches his annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway, offering 15 Louisiana seniors a chance to win an Apple MacBook Air.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is giving back to local students through his annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway. This year, 15 graduating high school seniors across Louisiana will each receive an Apple MacBook Air to help them succeed in their college or trade school journey. The giveaway underscores McKernan’s commitment to supporting the next generation as they take their next academic and professional steps.The giveaway is open to Louisiana high school seniors graduating in spring 2025 who plan to attend college or trade school in the fall. To enter, students must submit either a 300-word essay or a one-minute video explaining why they deserve a laptop. Entries must be submitted through the official form gordonsgrads.com by April 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST.“A reliable laptop is a necessity for students today, and I want to help remove that obstacle for as many as I can,” McKernan said. “Education opens doors, and we’re proud to play a small role in helping students reach their goals.”McKernan encourages all eligible seniors to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.“Higher education comes with enough challenges—having the right tools shouldn’t be one of them,” he added. “I'm excited to support these students as they take their next step.”Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit www.getgordon.com for more information.

