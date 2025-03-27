Gordon McKernan Giving Away 15 Laptops to Louisiana High School Seniors
Gordon McKernan launches his annual Gordon’s Grads giveaway, offering 15 Louisiana seniors a chance to win an Apple MacBook Air.
The giveaway is open to Louisiana high school seniors graduating in spring 2025 who plan to attend college or trade school in the fall. To enter, students must submit either a 300-word essay or a one-minute video explaining why they deserve a laptop. Entries must be submitted through the official form gordonsgrads.com by April 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST.
“A reliable laptop is a necessity for students today, and I want to help remove that obstacle for as many as I can,” McKernan said. “Education opens doors, and we’re proud to play a small role in helping students reach their goals.”
McKernan encourages all eligible seniors to apply and take advantage of this opportunity.
“Higher education comes with enough challenges—having the right tools shouldn’t be one of them,” he added. “I'm excited to support these students as they take their next step.”
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit www.getgordon.com for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.