RobinHood Diamonds Releases Guide on Selecting Premium Lab-Grown Diamonds
Robin Hood Diamonds Co-Founders: From Left to Right: Arthur Sargsyan, William Logian, Vahan Viryabyan
Diamond rings at an exceptional value: A No-Brainer Proposition
RobinHood Diamonds disrupts the traditional diamond jewelry industry by focusing on affordability, transparency, and exceptional customer experience.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobinHood Diamonds disrupts the traditional diamond jewelry industry by focusing on affordability, transparency, and exceptional customer experience.
— William Logian. Co-Founder, RobinHoods Diamonds
RobinHood Diamonds stands out by offering premium, ethically sourced lab-grown diamonds at the lowest prices possible, thanks to the removal of inflated markups. RobinHood Diamonds prioritizes transparency, inviting customers to compare prices, and provides artisan-crafted settings in partnership with the in-house sister company CadCamNYC. This ensures tailored solutions that accommodate a variety of income levels.
RobinHood Diamonds: lab-grown is fast becoming a commodity. It is available from many manufacturers, often established overseas. While it is not practical for a consumer to travel far away and buy on-site, others import it, meaning more middlemen and markups. RobinHood Diamonds offers consumers factory-direct prices with minimal markups.
Diamond rings promoted at prices lower than comparable natural diamond jewelry do not tell the whole story. The industry fails to mention an important component: rings are outsourced from inexpensive, mass-produced jewelry manufacturers. At Robin Hood Diamonds, customers get a customized design straight from the state-of-the-art CADCam equipment and choose from different gold versions, up to Platinum 950, with personalized interaction during the selection process. Everything is crafted here in New York by an experienced in-house jeweler. In addition to being a “no-brainer” proposition, exceptional value doesn’t mean waiting 3 months for delivery. Turnaround time can be as quick as a week.
How RobinHood Diamonds creates exquisite diamond rings: In the initial stage, the customer outlines their ideal love ring. Following this, the designers at RobinHood Diamonds create hand-drawn sketches using traditional methods, employing just a blank sheet and a sharp pencil before transitioning to digital tools. Next, a 3D model is developed. This step guarantees the design can be transformed into a tangible piece with precision and detail. Finally, RobinHood Diamonds manufactures the ring on-site and meticulously handsets the diamond, bringing the customer's dream to life as a stunning masterpiece.
This is the fourth in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds. As an “avant-gardist” diamond company, several creative designs and disruptive initiatives will soon be made public. Coming up next week: Robinhood’s opens its Manhattan showroom doors wide. There are no inferior-quality diamonds, cheap shanks, flimsy prongs, or arrogance usually associated with luxury. RobinHood offers the best jewelry at the best price, with love added for free.
RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry.
For more information, contact: Represented in the United States by Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, RobinHood Diamonds is committed to the highest ethical standards with its diamond products and business practices.
Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at:
[ 646) 732-1822 or tchaunu@KaleidoscopeLuxury.com
https://kaleidoscopeluxuryprandcommunications.com/
https://robinhooddiamonds.com/
Thierry Chaunu
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 646-732-1822
RobinHood Diamonds
