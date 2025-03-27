Estadio Gana launches in Mexico, expanding Mobile Streams' footprint in the booming Sports Betting market

Mobile Streams Plc (MOS) is pleased to announce the official launch of its online casino and sportsbook in Mexico under the brand Estadio Gana.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Streams Plc (MOS) is pleased to announce the official launch of its online casino and sportsbook in Mexico under the brand Estadio Gana . Formerly known as Bet, the platform successfully completed its testing phase and is now live, offering Mexican sports fans the latest global sports news, real-time match updates, and an immersive betting experience across both sportsbook and casino sectors.Designed specifically for Mexico’s passionate sports and gaming community, Estadio Gana delivers a dynamic and engaging platform for bettors and gamers alike. The launch comes at a pivotal time, as Mexico’s sports betting market is experiencing rapid growth, with industry projections estimating a value of US$11.47 billion by the end of 2025 and potential growth of up to 70% by 2028. The country's enthusiasm for sport, further heightened by its role as a co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, makes this an opportune moment for entry.“We’re delighted to reach this significant milestone alongside our partners in Mexico and internationally,” said Mark Epstein, CEO of Mobile Streams . “The launch of Estadio Gana is just the beginning, and we look forward to its continued growth.”Carlos Gomez, CEO of Estadio Gana, echoed this sentiment: “We’re thrilled about the future of Estadio Gana and the opportunities ahead as we deepen our partnership with MOS. As Mexico’s gaming market continues to expand, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon, we see immense potential for continued growth.”The platform has ambitious plans to enhance its offerings with new products and content, ensuring a continuously evolving and engaging user experience. Estadio Gana has also launched its official social media channels, creating a dedicated space for fans to stay informed and connected. Crucially, the company remains committed to secure and responsible gaming, with robust measures in place to promote fair play and player safety.Mobile Streams Plc currently holds 29.94% of Estadio Gana, with the potential to increase this stake to 42.12% through a call option, as detailed in the RNS of March 20, 2025.

