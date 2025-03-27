Study by Enara Health & Kafri Heart Shows Cardiometabolic Benefits of Anti-Obesity Medications in Coordinated Care

You need a cardiometabolic home—an integrated clinical system that supports the patient before, during, and after medication. That’s what enables sustainable change.” — Dr. Rami Bailony, CEO of Enara Health.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health, a pioneer in virtual obesity and cardiometabolic care, will present new real-world evidence at the American College of Cardiology’s 2025 Scientific Session (ACC.25), showcasing how semaglutide and other anti-obesity medications (AOMs) deliver significantly stronger outcomes when prescribed within a structured, physician-led care model.

The study, titled “The Impact of Anti-Obesity Medication Duration and Generation on Real-World Cardiometabolic Outcomes,” analyzed over 1,100 patients enrolled in a virtual cardiometabolic obesity program delivered in partnership with Kafri Heart & Vascular and powered by Enara’s comprehensive care platform. Unlike traditional clinical trials that isolate the drug, this retrospective analysis evaluated outcomes within a multidisciplinary, longitudinal model that mirrors real-world practice. The real world cardiometabolic outcomes were compared to those achieved in the Semaglutide Step I Trial.

Among the most notable findings was a 15.3% reduction in LDL cholesterol in the semaglutide cohort—nearly five times the 3.2% reduction reported in the Step I trial. This statistically significant difference highlights the potential of combining AOMs with a structured cardiometabolic program, rather than using medication in isolation. Patients in the long-duration semaglutide group also achieved 18.8% body weight reduction, surpassing STEP 1 trial outcomes, and demonstrated equivalent improvements in total cholesterol, triglycerides, and HbA1c, even among non-diabetics. In contrast, patients using AOMs for less than 48 weeks had poorer outcomes than those who engaged in lifestyle intervention alone—emphasizing the importance of sustained adherence and wraparound support.

“These findings aren’t just statistically significant—they’re structurally significant,” said Dr. Rami Bailony, CEO and Co-Founder of Enara Health. “They underscore that drugs don’t drive outcomes on their own. You need a cardiometabolic home—an integrated clinical system that supports the patient before, during, and after medication. That’s what enables sustainable change.”

The partnership with Kafri Heart & Vascular served as a demonstration of how obesity care can be seamlessly embedded within cardiology workflows. “As cardiologists, we understand how central obesity is to cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Hassan Kafri, Founder of Kafri Heart & Vascular. “But what this study shows is that when you combine a GLP-1 like semaglutide with a coordinated care model, you don’t just see better weight loss—you see LDL reductions that rival, and in this case exceed, what pharma trials have shown. That’s what it means to treat obesity as a cardiovascular disease.”

Enara’s platform—already live in clinics across the country—enables providers to run insurance-covered obesity programs with virtual dietitians, exercise physiologists, behavioral health providers, and prescribing clinicians. To further empower clinics, Enara is launching CardioConnect, a new offering that integrates ASCVD risk reduction and obesity care into cardiology practices using virtual teams and Medicare’s new G0537 reimbursement code.

This research was made possible in part through Enara’s AWS Health Equity Initiative award. Enara leveraged AWS HealthLake to enhance its data infrastructure, enabling real-time analytics on obesity treatment outcomes and helping surface disparities across diverse populations. By combining clinical rigor with technology innovation, Enara is building a scalable model for closing care gaps in chronic disease management.

The study will be presented on March 30, 2025, from 9:00–10:00 AM at McCormick Place South Hall, Chicago, IL. Enara Health will also be exhibiting at Booth #22033, where clinicians can see the platform in action and learn how to bring scalable, evidence-based obesity care into their own practices.

For more information, visit www.EnaraHealth.com.

