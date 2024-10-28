Enara Showcases Platform’s Role in Driving Early Psychoeducation Insights at 2024 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference

Roopal Lalaji, PsyD

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enara Health is proud to announce that Dr. Roopal Lalaji, PsyD, Director of Behavioral Health at Enara Health, will present real world outcomes at the 2024 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. Her presentation, titled “Ready for Change: Impact of Early Psychoeducation Webinar on Engagement and Weight Loss in a Multidisciplinary Telehealth Weight Management Program,” will take place on Monday, October 28, from 4:15 PM to 5:15 PM.

Dr. Lalaji’s research highlights how Enara’s comprehensive platform provides a unique opportunity for providers to iterate on and refine care models based on real-time data and insights, enhancing both patient engagement and outcomes. Her work demonstrates the critical role of early psychoeducation in preparing patients for successful weight management, particularly in the growing landscape of GLP-1 receptor agonist utilization.

“By providing early psychoeducation, we can better prepare patients for the road ahead, especially as they start new medications. This class allows us to set realistic expectations and ensures that patients feel empowered and engaged from day one,” said Dr. Roopal Lalaji. “The data shows that early education makes a significant difference in long-term success, and Enara’s platform allows us to continuously track and optimize these interventions.”

Key findings of the study include:

1. The significant impact of early psychoeducation in driving patient engagement and weight loss when integrated into a telehealth-based multidisciplinary weight management program.

2. Insights into the importance of addressing the medical, psychological, and social aspects of weight management, aligning with a whole-person approach.

3. Data-driven outcomes from Enara’s platform, showcasing how real-world insights from providers can lead to iterative improvements in obesity care models.



As GLP-1 medications continue to gain widespread use in obesity treatment, the “Ready for Change” class offers a critical framework that could serve as a market model to ensure patients are fully prepared before starting pharmacotherapy. Dr. Lalaji’s presentation will outline how early education is key to setting expectations and achieving long-term success, ensuring patients are ready to maximize the benefits of new weight loss treatments.

“Enara’s platform allows us to bring all of these components together, using data to personalize care and iterate on what works best for each patient. The success of Dr. Lalaji’s work shows that by enabling providers to understand and refine care models, we can make a real impact in the obesity crisis.”

By leveraging Enara’s data-driven platform, clinics and providers can effectively monitor the long-term effectiveness of such interventions, enabling a personalized, scalable, and continuously improving model of care. This underscores the importance of integrating behavioral education with medical interventions for sustainable weight loss outcomes.

About Roopal Lalaji, PsyD

Dr. Roopal Lalaji is a licensed psychologist with over 20 years of experience in weight management. She leads the behavioral health initiatives at Enara Health, where her work focuses on combining digital health tools with evidence-based care to empower patients in their weight loss journeys.

About Enara Health

Enara Health is a technology-driven platform designed to offer data-powered, personalized weight loss solutions through a comprehensive, multidisciplinary care model. By integrating behavioral, nutritional, and medical expertise, Enara helps patients achieve sustainable weight loss of over 15%, leveraging a combination of in-person and telehealth services. Enara’s unique approach allows providers to utilize real-time insights to iterate on care models, driving innovation in obesity care.

For more information on attending the 2024 Lifestyle Medicine Annual Conference, visit https://lifestylemedicine.org/aclm-conference.

