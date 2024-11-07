Chesapeake Cardiac Care Partners with Enara Health to Deliver Comprehensive Cardiometabolic Health Services

Expanding Access to Lifestyle-Based Weight and Cardiometabolic Management

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chesapeake Cardiac Care has partnered with Enara Health to enhance its clinical offerings with a state-of-the-art digital program for obesity and cardiometabolic treatment. This collaboration integrates Enara Health’s comprehensive digital health platform with Chesapeake’s expertise in cardiac and sleep health, creating a truly multidisciplinary approach. The Enara program includes lifestyle guidance covering nutrition, exercise, and behavioral health, ensuring that each patient receives a holistic, coordinated care experience.

Dr. Rami Bailony, CEO of Enara Health, highlighted the collaboration's impact, stating, "Combining our advanced digital health platform with Chesapeake’s cardiac expertise is a powerful step toward addressing the root causes of obesity and related cardiometabolic conditions. This partnership not only sets a high standard in comprehensive obesity care but also emphasizes the importance of integrating care models that prioritize long-term health outcomes."

This partnership comes at a critical time, with recent studies underscoring the importance of a structured, multifaceted approach to obesity and cardiovascular health. In addition to lifestyle interventions, Enara’s program allows for insurance-covered services and a monthly fee based on the patient’s coverage, making obesity management more accessible. Through structured follow-up and guidance, the program addresses the underlying health and lifestyle factors that influence both weight and heart health.

Dr. Barbara A. Hutchinson of Chesapeake Cardiac Care shared her enthusiasm, saying, “Partnering with Enara Health enables us to take a comprehensive approach to our patients' health. Our collaboration integrates specialized cardiac and sleep health services with Enara’s proven approach to weight and cardiometabolic care, providing a supportive and personalized care environment.”



About Enara Health

Enara Health is at the forefront of personalized obesity care, leveraging data-driven insights and clinical expertise to develop tailored treatment plans. Working closely with primary care and cardiology partners, Enara Health aims to build a network of clinics dedicated to delivering accessible, insurance-covered obesity and cardiometabolic care.

About Chesapeake Cardiac Care

Chesapeake Cardiac Care is a leader in cardiovascular and sleep health, committed to providing innovative, patient-centered care to improve quality of life and health outcomes.

