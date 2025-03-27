30% DROP IN FENTANYL OVERDOSE DEATHS A VICTORY

Signals More Need for Integrated Medical Care, Says FHE Health

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national behavioral health provider, FHE Health , is calling for the expansion of integrated addiction care nationwide, as the number of people surviving fentanyl overdose soars. Fentanyl deaths have dropped 30 percent, according to an NPR report earlier this month. It is the latest good news in the opioid epidemic and signals a new challenge: the need for integrated medical care for an unprecedented number of fentanyl survivors.Fentanyl survivors often have complex medical needs that contribute to drug use. Mental health and substance use challenges frequently co-occur with conditions like chronic pain, cardiovascular disease, skin wounds, and bacterial infections. In the absence of comprehensive treatment, these health issues are more likely to lead to relapse.“Integrated” behavioral health care, which treats both mental and physical health at the same time, improves patient outcomes, research has shown. FHE Health is one of a growing number of providers that offer this comprehensive care."Research on integrated behavioral health consistently shows improved outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders,” said Dr. Beau A. Nelson, DBH, LCSW, Chief Clinical Officer at FHE Health. “Coordinated care within primary and behavioral health settings enhances access, engagement, and long-term recovery.”Historically, doctors are trained to specialize in treating one disease or one part of the body. But medically integrated treatment takes a holistic approach, addressing not just the substance use disorder but the underlying medical, psychiatric, and psychosocial issues as well, with the help of a multidisciplinary team of medical and clinical professionals. Together, they closely coordinate treatments and therapies to address the whole person and, as part of a comprehensive care plan, the individual’s treatment goals.“As integrated behavioral healthcare expands, the hope is to reach more people with whole person, coordinated support,” Dr. Nelson said. “By addressing mental, physical, and substance use needs together, we can drive better outcomes and lasting recovery.”About FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

