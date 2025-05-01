'FIRST RESPONDER COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD' LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE

Contest Highlights Agencies Driving Mental Health Impact

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national behavioral health provider, FHE Health, has launched its first, annual “ First Responder Community Impact Award .” The nationwide contest will recognize agencies and departments that are making a measurable impact on mental health in their communities. The top agency or department will receive a $4,000 grant to support a first responder mental health initiative or program that has made significant strides in improving behavioral health outcomes. Nominations and applications are now open here “We’re excited to offer this new award to the first responder community, because we’ve had the privilege of serving first responders through our specialized treatment program, Shatterproof FHE Health ,” said Rami Sleiman, BS, CHC, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of FHE Health. “This award allows us to highlight the good work of these brave public servants and to advocate for more resources to help them address community mental health issues.”Today’s police, firefighters, 911 dispatchers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and corrections officers are on the frontlines of a national mental health epidemic. That challenge has inspired some innovative approaches to mental illness and addiction from agencies and departments across the country. This new contest will raise awareness about these initiatives, with the goal of encouraging more work of this kind in communities across the U.S..Key Dates· Application Deadline: October 27· Public Voting: October 29 – November 9· Top 10 Announced: November 11· Winner Announced: November 14Finalists will be selected through a public vote, and the winner will be chosen by a small panel of experts, including representatives from Shatterproof FHE Health.About FHE Health and Shatterproof FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center offering evidence-based behavioral health services to adults from all backgrounds. Its specialized program, Shatterproof FHE Health, serves first responders nationwide, helping them overcome trauma and addiction through cutting-edge therapies like EMDR, neuroscience-based treatments, and peer- support groups.

