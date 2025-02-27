'HEAD FOR WELLNESS' PREMIERES ON YOUTUBE

The New Show Explores Insights and Innovations in Behavioral Healthcare

This show is for anyone on the journey to better mental health who wants to live a happier, healthier life.” — Rami Sleiman, COO

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February marked the launch of a new show on YouTube, Head for Wellness . The monthly series explores cutting-edge breakthroughs in mind-body health and is a production of the national behavioral health provider, FHE Health, whose mission is “revolutionizing behavioral healthcare.”Head for Wellness aired its first episode on Friday, February 21. It featured a groundbreaking neuroscience-based treatment that relieves symptoms of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and PTSD, by working “like physical therapy for the brain,” in the words of neurorehabilitation expert Dr. Nicholas Dogris. He and Dr. Rachael Bishop spoke with Davis about neurostimulation therapy , what it can do, and who it can help.“We’re excited to be able to offer Head for Wellness as a resource that educates and empowers viewers with the latest advances in behavioral health,” Chief Operating Officer Rami Sleiman said. “This show is for anyone on the journey to better mental health who wants to live a happier, healthier life.”Episodes are as short as several minutes. Show host Melissa Davis takes a friendly, down-to-earth approach as she talks with experts on a broad range of topics, from recent discoveries in medicine and neuroscience to little-known therapies that are really helping people and practical insights in self-care. Davis is a certified Peer Recovery Specialist who is also in long-term recovery.Episode 2 of Head for Wellness will introduce viewers to interventionist Tyrone Smith, a retired firefighter. He’ll share some of the factors that are most persuasive in motivating a person to choose treatment for substance use issues, as well as common barriers and how to address them. Catch upcoming episodes here About FHE Health: FHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

