1Spatial’s 1Locate Empowers Telecom Providers to Meet New FCC NG911 Standards

FCC’s latest NG911 directive highlights interoperability; 1Spatial responds with a real-time location validation solution to streamline compliance for carriers.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Spatial , a global leader in geospatial data management, today announced its support for the Federal Communications Commission’s newly approved Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG911) reliability and interoperability rules. In light of the FCC’s March 27 confirmation and the Office of Management and Budgets approbation of the November 2024 rules, 1Spatial is highlighting how its 1Locate solution enables telecommunications providers to meet the new standards with ease – offering real-time location data validation, enhanced GIS data accuracy, and out-of-the-box compliance with NG911 routing and address interoperability requirements.At its open meeting, the FCC adopted the directive to bolster the resiliency and interoperability of NG911 systems nationwide​. The new rules update existing 911 reliability obligations to keep pace with modern IP-based emergency networks, aiming to improve network resilience and reduce the risk of 911 outages. FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said "...what is clear is that NG911 provide significant advantages for both individuals in emergency situations and public safety officials, and the first responders dedicated to serving them." Critically, the Commission’s action also mandates interoperability: Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) providers must support the seamless interstate transfer of 911 calls and data. This ensures that during major emergencies, 911 calls can be rerouted across state or regional boundaries without disruption, so help reaches those in need regardless of jurisdiction.Carriers are now under pressure to modernize how they handle 911 caller location data. The FCC’s directive requires every wireline and VoIP service provider to overhaul its customer location records to align with NG911’s standardized format​. Larger telecom operators have as little as six months to comply (smaller providers up to one year) under the new mandate​. This aggressive timeline reflects the urgency of ensuring that when a subscriber dials 9-1-1, their address is delivered in the correct next-gen format for immediate processing by NG911 systems​. In practice, this means replacing legacy, free-form address data with a nationwide standard like the Civic Location Data Exchange Format (CLDXF) used in NG911​. For many carriers, meeting these requirements will require significant data cleansing and integration work – and that’s where 1Spatial’s 1Locate comes in.1Locate: Real-Time Validation and NG911 Compliance1Locate is a cutting-edge location data management tool designed specifically to help Originating Service Providers (OSPs) meet NG911 data standards. It automatically converts legacy 911 address records into the NG911-compliant format (e.g. CLDXF) and stores both the old and new address representations in parallel​. This dual-format approach allows carriers to maintain their existing 911 databases while simultaneously feeding the new NG911 systems – ensuring continuity throughout the transition. In real time, 1Locate validates each customer address against authoritative GIS datasets (the same maps and address points used by 911 authorities), flagging errors or inconsistencies before they affect an emergency call​. By using the exact same geospatial data standards that NG911 core services require, 1Locate creates a single source of truth for location information. This dramatically improves GIS data accuracy and consistency between carrier records and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) systems, reducing the chance of misrouted calls due to bad data.1Locate’s capabilities directly address the FCC’s new NG911 compliance challenges. The solution can feed a carrier’s validated location data into a traditional 911 location database or even function as a Next-Gen functional element, a Location Information Server (LIS) for providers moving fully to end state NG911​. This means telecom providers don’t have to develop their own complex data management infrastructure – 1Locate bridges the gap by ensuring all 911 location records are standards-compliant and up-to-date from day one. As telecom providers scramble to meet the FCC’s mandates, 1Locate offers a fast track to compliance. By implementing 1Locate, carriers can cover any blind spots in data conversion and accuracy, enabling a seamless transition to NG911 and fulfilling new reliability and routing requirements within the FCC’s tight six- or twelve-month deadlines​.“This FCC ruling is a game-changer for emergency call routing, and 1Locate is ready to shoulder the compliance burden for carriers,” said Sandi Stroud, Director of Public Safety at 1Spatial. “Our solution was built with the end state NG911 standards in mind – it validates location data in real time and enforces GIS accuracy, so telecom providers can meet the new standards without overhauling their entire IT systems. In the end, it’s not just about checking a compliance box; it’s about making sure every 911 call gets to the right place with the right information, which ultimately saves lives.”Address Interoperability – Bridging the GapA core focus of 1Locate is address interoperability. The FCC’s push for NG911 interoperability means that every address record needs to be understood across different 911 systems and regions – whether a call is transferred to a neighboring state or data is shared between agencies. 1Locate effectively creates an “interop address™” for each caller location, a standardized and validated civic address that transcends jurisdictional boundaries​.With all location data conforming to national NG911 standards, first responders receive the right location information instantly, without translation errors or delays, even when 911 calls are handed off between disparate networks​. This level of interoperability eliminates the patchwork of conflicting data formats that 911 centers struggled with in the past. By ensuring that carrier address data and 911 center GIS data are speaking the same language, 1Locate helps telecom providers deliver on the FCC’s vision of a truly seamless NG911 ecosystem.End-to-End NG911 Data Integrity1Locate is part of 1Spatial’s broader commitment to next-gen emergency response. Alongside 1Locate for service providers, 1Spatial offers 1Engage , a companion solution for 911 authorities and GIS departments to validate their mapping data (such as street centerlines and address points) for NG911 use​. Together, 1Locate and 1Engage ensure that both sides of the NG911 equation – telecom networks and public safety GIS databases – remain synchronized and error-free. This end-to-end approach makes compliance easier for all stakeholders and further improves reliability: when an emergency call is made, the underlying data guiding it is already vetted and consistent from the caller’s phone to the dispatcher’s screen.

