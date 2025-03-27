Javier Palomarez Commends Reps. Escobar and Salazar for Reintroducing the American Families United Act

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) applauds the leadership of Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) and Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL). They have reintroduced the American Families United Act (AFUA). This bipartisan bill would provide the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Attorney General with the discretion to keep immigrant family members, specifically spouses and parents, from being separated from their American spouses or children. A list of certain offenses provided would bar criminals from being considered for this relief. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“We applaud Congresswoman Escobar (D-TX) and Congresswoman Salazar (R-FL) for reintroducing the American Families United Act. As of 2023, it is estimated that over 1 million spouses of American citizens reside unauthorized in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of spouses have been deported or denied legal immigration. Many of these individuals are hardworking contributors to our economy.In allowing the Department of Homeland Security and the Attorney General to grant relief and pathways to citizenship on a case-by-case basis, we can ensure a tailored approach that factors in individual circumstances and contributions to our society. No family should have to pick between their spouse and their country. We welcome this kind of bipartisan legislation that ensures our immigration system works and protects America’s working families.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

