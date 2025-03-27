By Phumzile Mahlangu

A word of appreciation and recognition often goes a long way, as are occasions that cause us to pause and reflect. The yearly commemoration of International Women’s Day is one such occasion.

Marked every year on 8 March 2025, International Women’s Day allows the world to celebrate the remarkable women who inspire us and help shape our communities, workplaces and nation. This day is dedicated to advancing women worldwide.

This year’s commemoration was marked under the theme: “Accelerate Action,” which is a rallying call to reflect on strategies, resources and activities that positively impact women’s development. This day also focused on celebrating social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Our country is filled with remarkable women who have inspired and moved our society forward across the generations. These phenomenal women also played an instrumental role in our nation’s fight for freedom. Among them are the women of 1956 who boldly defied the apartheid regime when they marched to the Union Buildings in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

These heroic women and countless others paved the way for gender equality and empowerment in a democratic South Africa. Their brave actions inspired women to take their rightful place in Parliament, government and civil society.

Amongst our many inspirational women are our very first female Chief Justice of South Africa, Justice Mandisa Maya and the first differently abled Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux. More recently, Prudence Sekgodiso etched her name in the history books, becoming the first South African woman to win a medal at the World Indoor Championships.

We should never forget that before 1994, women were not free to live their dreams. Women were routinely marginalised, did not have a voice and had minimal opportunities. They could not own land or property, nor share equal rights like their male counterparts.

The advent of democracy and the enactment of our Constitution, along with various pieces of legislation brought about equal rights for all. The Constitution advocates for inclusivity and equality, and obligates the public, private, and civil society to eliminate and remedy inequalities.

Government further recognised the need for women to actively participate in the economy to combat poverty and stimulate sustainable development. In recent years, massive strides have been made through the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Bill towards 50/50 gender parity for the country. It declared equal treatment and opportunities for all genders, prohibiting discrimination based on sex in both the public and private sectors. The Employment Equity Act has similarly accelerated the empowerment of women in the workplace.

The access of women into business was further strengthened through socio-economic empowerment initiatives such as the National Empowerment Fund, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and National Infrastructure Fund. Government also committed that 40 percent of public procurement would be reserved for women-owned businesses.

In advancing women representation in parliament, women in the National Assembly today make up 43,5 percent, an increase from 28 percent representation in 1994. Women in Cabinet comprise 43 percent of the National Executive, from only three women in 1994. Furthermore, as of February 2023, 45 percent of our 253 judges are women, compared to only two women in 1994.

While we have recorded strong progress in women's representation in the public sector, greater effort is needed to ensure women in leadership positions in the private sector. According to the 2023 Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) the private sector has 25.3 percent women representation in top management, while the public sector has broken the 30 percent threshold, with women being 36.9 percent of top management.

Though much has been achieved to empower women, plenty of work remains to ensure the protection of women’s rights. Women across the globe are still faced with significant barriers, yet with the right action and support, positive progress can be realised for women everywhere. Collective action is required to break the barriers that stand in the way of advancing women empowerment and gender equality.

Together we must build a nation where every citizen, irrespective of gender can thrive and have their voice be heard in the development of our country. Let us practically empower women with tools, resources, skills and opportunities required to make their dreams a lived reality.

Phumzile Mahlangu is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS