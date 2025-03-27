EnergyAid Announces Acquisition of Sunworks and Solcius Intellectual Property

EnergyAid Solar panel cleaning Solar and battery monitoring and maintenance Professional module cleaning service

Leading Solar Repair Company Committed to Providing Enhanced Service and Support

This move aligns with our goal of providing top-notch services to our customers and establishing ourselves as a leader in solar repair and maintenance,” — Nick Sherman, CEO and co-founder of EnergyAid

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergyAid , a leading solar company, has announced that it recently acquired Sunworks and Solcius intellectual property, allowing the company to provide expanded service and support for its new and existing customers.The acquisition includes customer data and monitoring sites, which will enable EnergyAid to proactively monitor and maintain solar systems. This will not only ensure the optimal performance of these systems but also provide valuable data for future improvements. EnergyAid will look to expand operations to support its rapidly growing client base.Last year, EnergyAid was nationally recognized as the top solar service company in California and Arizona for helping homeowners whose original solar providers have gone out of business. Their team of technicians ensure that homeowners’ systems continue to run smoothly even after their original installers are no longer in business."We are excited to announce the acquisition of Sunworks and Solcius assets, which will further strengthen our position in the renewable energy market in California, Arizona, and soon Nevada," said Nick Sherman, CEO and co-founder of EnergyAid. "This move aligns with our goal of providing top-notch services to our customers and establishing ourselves as a leader in solar repair and maintenance. Clients from Sunworks and Solcius will have a seamless transition, and we will continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers."In addition to the acquisition, EnergyAid is also launching a membership program on April 1. This program will provide exclusive benefits to its members, including proactive monitoring, remote troubleshooting services, and priority scheduling with discounted rates for repair and maintenance services, providing access to the latest industry updates and trends.The acquisition of Sunworks and Solcius assets and the launch of the membership program mark an exciting new chapter for EnergyAid. With its expanded services and commitment to customer satisfaction, EnergyAid is poised to become the premier provider of solar solutions in the nation.EnergyAid’s services for homeowners include system diagnostics and repairs, solar and battery monitoring and maintenance , module cleaning and replacement as well as comprehensive solar inspections.About EnergyAidEnergyAid is the leading solar service provider in California, Arizona, and soon Nevada, focused on helping homeowners maintain and repair their solar energy systems, regardless of the original installer. Founded by solar industry veterans, EnergyAid provides expert diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance, ensuring the long-term efficiency of solar systems. With a mission to support homeowners impacted by solar company closures, EnergyAid is dedicated to keeping solar energy systems running smoothly through unmatched service and technical expertise.For more information: https://energyaid.net/ or:facebook.com/energyaid.Expert.repairslinkedin.com/company/energyaid-inc/instagram.com/energyaidsolarservice/

