North Slope Borough, AK Simplifies Permitting with OpenGov

UTQIAGVIK, AK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with a slow permitting process and no way to accept credit card payments, officials in the Borough of North Slope knew they needed a better way to serve residents and businesses. They chose OpenGov, the leader in cloud-based AI software designed specifically for local government operations.Staff also contended with high employee turnover and the absence of a public portal, making it difficult for residents and developers to complete tasks efficiently. In searching for a new solution, they prioritized ease of use, faster processing, and improved access through online services. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing rose to the top for its user-friendly interface, streamlined implementation, and strong track record helping communities modernize outdated systems.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, leadership anticipates more efficient operations and an enhanced experience for the public. The new system will enable applicants to submit forms and pay fees online through a simple, intuitive portal—reducing delays and increasing satisfaction for both staff and community members. Additionally, by saving time and improving workflow visibility, staff will be better positioned to focus on planning for future oil-related development.The Borough joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

