MAHA: Veterans for America First Joins Forces with Victory Garden Alliance said Jared Craig Veterans for America First

VFAF Veterans for America First Joins Forces with Victory Garden Alliance in National Revival of Historic Victory Gardens

Who better to lead this revival than those who have served” — Jared Craig Georgia VFAF Vice President

NEWNAN , GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans for America First (VFAF) is proud to announce a working partnership with the Victory Garden Alliance, a national campaign to revive one of America’s most successful grassroots efforts: the Victory Garden.Victory Gardens originated during World War I and became widespread during World War II. Promoted by the U.S. government—including the War Food Administration, the Office of Civilian Defense, and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt—these gardens were strategic home-front initiatives designed to reduce pressure on the food supply and support the war effort. By 1945, over 20 million registered Victory Gardens were producing 40% of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, grown not by large corporations, but by women, children, teachers, clergy, homesteaders, small farms, and seniors.Though not a military operation, Victory Gardens were a powerful military-civilian collaboration that united Americans around a common purpose. Today, facing modern challenges like food insecurity, chronic illness, PTSD, and the growing mental health crisis affecting both veterans and the public at large, Veterans for America First is proud to help lead this national revival.“Who better to lead this revival than those who have served?” said VFAF's Jared Craig National Vice President “This is a mission rooted in service, strength, and self-reliance—values veterans carry with them every day. The original Victory Gardens were about feeding a nation. Now, they can help us heal one.”Together, Veterans for America First and the Victory Garden Alliance will work to:Mobilize veteran communities to grow Victory Gardens across the nationProvide agricultural job training and wellness opportunities for veteransOffer education on gardening, nutrition, and sustainability to families and communitiesThis partnership builds on a growing national coalition of mission-aligned organizations committed to community health, sustainability, and veteran empowerment—including Joint4Ces, which runs on-the-job agricultural training and agrotherapy programs at veteran-led campuses across the country; Comfort Farms / STAG Vets, Inc., a Georgia-based nonprofit pioneering agrotherapy and veteran reintegration through farming; Auntie Angie’s House, a Georgia initiative addressing the maternal health crisis by providing safe housing and essential resources for women in need; the World Food Bank; and the media initiative Farm Hero Show, which highlights agriculture as a tool for resilience and national renewal.“Victory Gardens are about more than food—they’re about connection, dignity, and purpose,” said Jacqueline Capriotti, Founder of the Victory Garden Alliance and CEO of Health Revolution USA. “We’re honored to partner with Veterans for America First to empower veterans and communities to grow something meaningful—together."For more information or to get involved in the national Victory Garden revival, visit: https://vfaf.us/ and www.victorygardenalliance.com In other VFAF News:Veterans for America First Georgia State Chapter wins nine out of eleven MAGA GOP endorsements made during Republican county conventions , the winners are as follows:Beverly Peyton – Bartow County Georgia GOPCooper Jacks – Walker County Georgia GOPCoutney Cothran – Gwinnet County Georgia GOPElaine Kilgore- Fayette County Georgia GOPEmory Roy – Paulding County Georgia GOPJames Dvorak – Cherokee County Georgia GOPMarci McCarthy – Dekalb County Georgia GOPNancy Holland – Fayette County Georgia GOPRicky Hess – Paulding County Georgia GOP

