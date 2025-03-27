Dealer Stream & Blockboard Announce Exclusive Partnership Eliminating Streaming Ad Waste for Franchise Auto Dealerships

Premier automotive-focused streaming advertising company provides franchise car dealerships with proprietary log-level, zero-waste streaming ad solution

Through this exclusive partnership, dealerships can now access the combined power of Blockboard and Dealer Stream to ensure high-performing campaigns that reach real prospects.” — Owen Moon, CEO and co-founder of Dealer Stream

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealer Stream , automotive’s premier streaming advertising company, today announced an exclusive partnership with Blockboard, Inc. , the outcomes-based programmatic advertising platform.Through Dealer Stream, franchise dealerships can now leverage Blockboard’s proprietary blockchain technology to verify that every Connected Television (CTV) and Online Video (OLV) ad buy is served to an actual human within the hyper-targeted geographical zip code required for effective dealership marketing. In addition, Dealer Stream's Blueprint Reporting Platform provides advertisers full transparency into their campaigns via Blockboard's log-level reporting. Blockboard is the only buy-side platform that offers pre- and post-campaign verification utilizing blockchain technology, which allows advertisers to track campaign performance with unmatched clarity and accuracy in real time. Initial tests exceeded dealership performance expectations, lowering CPMs while doubling qualified website visits and increasing household reach.“Automotive dealerships have been using traditional TV media for years to reach potential buyers and are now excited to take advantage of the growing number of consumers moving to streaming platforms for their television consumption,” said Owen Moon, CEO and co-founder of Dealer Stream. “Unfortunately, the fractured landscape has left dealerships unsure if anyone is seeing their ads on the different streaming platforms. Through this exclusive partnership, dealerships can now access the combined power of Blockboard and Dealer Stream to ensure high-performing campaigns that reach real prospects.”Dealer Stream is changing how franchise dealerships and groups buy streaming advertising. Using Blockboard as its underlying Demand Side Platform (DSP), Dealer Stream offers clients an automatic 30% savings on media due to Blockboard’s ability to eliminate ad fraud. Blockboard’s combination of waste detection, log-level reporting, and essential capabilities, such as audience-targeted programmatic ad buying, is unparalleled in the advertising industry.“We have seen the ad waste issue extend across all forms of media, including emerging channels like CTV,” said Matt Wasserlauf , CEO and co-founder of Blockboard. “Automotive advertising relies on dealerships' ability to showcase their unique messaging when consumers are in-market, and dealerships can’t do that if their ads run in front of bots or on low-quality content. We’re pleased Dealer Stream has chosen Blockboard as its exclusive partner to help execute campaigns for its growing base of clients across streaming advertising. Dealer Stream owners Owen Moon and Kevin Kulma have a proven track record of bringing emerging technology to the automotive industry.”Blockboard’s award-winning platform harnesses the Power of Two: the waste-free protection of blockchain combined with the intelligent capabilities of AI. This unique fusion, embodied in the platform’s BlockAI feature, delivers unmatched transparency and efficiency in digital ad spending. The company remains committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, ensuring that every ad view is verified and valuable and drives bottom-line business results.About Dealer StreamDealer Stream is Automotive’s Premier Streaming Advertising Company focused on elevating streaming advertising for franchise dealerships. Dealer Stream optimizes Connected Television (CTV) and Online Video (OLV) strategies using blockchain technology for verification, ensuring ads only reach real humans in hyper-targeted areas. Our Blueprint Reporting Platform offers log-level reporting and real-time data synchronization for transparent, efficient campaigns. Powered by Blockboard DSP, we deliver, on average, a 30% media savings by eliminating waste and improving ROI. Protect your investment, connect with your customers, and succeed with Dealer Stream. For more information visit www.DealerStream.com About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.