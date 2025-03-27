Serrala, Hg Foundation & Rotary Club partner to upskill young women from disadvantaged backgrounds in generative AI

Serrala x The Hg Foundation x Rotary Club

Serrala, Hg Foundation & Rotary Club partner to upskill disadvantaged young women in generative AI, enhancing their employability and future prospects.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, and The Hg Foundation, a grant-giving charity focused on improving tech education and skills, are pleased to announce a new partnership with the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi Pune, part of the network of 45,000 Rotary Clubs working to improve community outcomes globally. Their combined grant will support a project to improve disadvantaged young women’s employability by upskilling them in emerging AI skills.Young women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India face a number of economic challenges, educational gaps and career interruptions due to caring responsibilities and gendered expectations around working after marriage. There is a gender gap in participation in STEM courses in India, with female students constituting 40% of the total. Rotary Club Bibwewadi Pune has been delivering its ‘Asmita’ programme in Pune for 7 years, empowering girls and young women aged 12-20 through awareness-raising and training on a range of topics such as financial literacy, mental health, self-defence, communication skills, and female health. To date, more than 120,000 young women have been trained through Project Asmita. Emerging technologies such as generative AI can transform talent across India’s key growth sectors, generating a projected 2.73 million new tech jobs by 2028. In alignment with this, and with the support from Serrala and The Hg Foundation, the Club will pilot ‘Asmita Nxt’, a new programme designed to train young women in generative AI and prompt engineering skills.In alignment with its mission to improve tech education and skills, The Hg Foundation will join forces with Serrala in a combined £55,000 grant. The grant will fund 60 women to complete a twenty-week training course with the Pune Institute of Computer Technology. They will receive laptops and subscriptions to relevant programming tools, and complete a dynamic and hands-on course in generative AI across popular deep learning frameworks. In the pilot year, the programme will target a minimum of 60% of participants securing employment on completion.“At the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi Pune, we have always believed in empowering young women, who we call daughters, through meaningful initiatives. This new project, generously supported by The Hg Foundation and Serrala, will provide AI training that enhances employability, ensuring that daughters are equipped for the future workforce. By bridging the skill gap, we are not only creating opportunities but also fostering long-term economic and social empowerment” – Dr Prachi Pandya, Project Chairperson, Rotary Club of Bibwewadi Pune“As leaders in finance automation, we know firsthand the impact AI is having everywhere. That’s why we’re truly proud to support this initiative together with The Hg Foundation and Rotary Club Bibwewadi Pune, helping young women from disadvantaged backgrounds get the training they need to pursue careers in technology. By investing in education, we’re contributing to create real opportunities for the next generation to thrive in an AI-driven world.” Axel Rebien, CEO, Serrala“We are delighted to join Serrala in supporting this programme with Rotary Club Bibwewadi Pune, enabling young women from disadvantaged backgrounds to upskill and prepare for emerging AI jobs. AI’s impact on the global labour market is already being felt, and this valuable initiative will ensure that the young women it supports are equipped for the future.” – Moritz Schwab, Principal, Hg Capital###About The Hg FoundationThe Hg Foundation’s vision is that the tech workforce of the future harnesses the talents of all, regardless of background. It does this by supporting education and employment-based programs across the UK, USA, and Europe where it can demonstrate measurable, long-term, and scalable impact and make a difference to those that need it most. To date, it has committed $30m to programs that will reach over 50,000 young people and adults from under-represented backgrounds.The Foundation’s work is solely funded by Hg – a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses. The Hg Foundation is registered Charity no. 1189216.Find out more at https://www.thehgfoundation.com/ About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader in finance process automation. Its award-winning suite of finance automation applications streamlines all working capital-related processes, including Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury, across cloud and SAP.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to optimize working capital, provide real-time insights, and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable financial success.Find out more at serrala.com About Rotary Club of Bibwewadi PuneRotary International is a global network with more than 110 years of work on sustainable projects. Rotary Club of Bibwewadi, Pune, is a vibrant and service-driven organization dedicated to making a lasting impact in the community. As part of Rotary International’s District 3131, the club brings together passionate professionals, entrepreneurs, and change-makers who believe in “Service Above Self.” Through its active hands-on involvement in local and national projects, the Rotary Club of Bibwewadi remains a driving force for positive change in Pune and beyond.Find out more at https://www.rotary.org/en/about-rotary

