Transport and communications statistics for February 2025

MACAU, March 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 253,073 as at end-February 2025, up by 0.8% year-on-year. In February, cross-border vehicular traffic (783,129 trips) rose by 23.5% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,291 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,204 trips) dropped by 5.9% and 3.9% respectively. As at end-February, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,450,741) and internet subscribers (793,593) showed respective growth of 4.9% and 7.6% year-on-year.

In February, new registration of motor vehicles rose by 18.2% year-on-year to 890 (including 306 electric vehicles). In the first two months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 3.9% year-on-year to 1,996 (including 664 electric vehicles). Number of traffic accidents in February went down by 4.4% year-on-year to 1,054, with 403 persons injured. In the first two months, there were 2,399 traffic accidents, which resulted in 852 injuries.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic in February grew by 23.5% year-on-year to 783,129 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 24% year-on-year to 746,633; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (148,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (128,000) went up by 48.6% and 12.2% respectively. In February, passenger ferry trips (6,291 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,204 trips) reduced by 5.9% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively. In the first two months of 2025, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,656,029 trips), passenger ferry trips (13,288 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (9,165 trips) rose by 21.1%, 1.6% and 3.3% year-on-year respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land dropped by 29% year-on-year to 3,247 tonnes in February. Gross weight of port containerized cargo fell by 2.1% year-on-year to 12,538 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (5,670 tonnes) diminished by 12.3% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (6,869 tonnes) increased by 8.4%. Gross weight of air cargo reduced by 15.5% year-on-year to 4,975 tonnes, of which gross weight of outward cargo (4,289 tonnes) declined by 21.3%, while that of inward cargo (409 tonnes) and transit cargo (277 tonnes) grew by 27.9% and 142.8% respectively. In the first two months of 2025, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (7,835 tonnes) and port containerized cargo (26,817 tonnes) decreased by 21.7% and 13.7% year-on-year respectively, while gross weight of air cargo (11,344 tonnes) went down by 16.6%.

As at the end of February 2025, there were 80,822 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.6% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 4.9% year-on-year to 1,450,741; postpaid subscribers (1,041,948) and prepaid card subscribers (408,793) rose by 3.1% and 9.5% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 793,593 as at end-February, up by 7.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in February dropped by 3.8% to 135 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first two months decreased by 2% to 278 million hours.