Macao Union Medical Center holds Launching Ceremony of 1st Edition of Medical Residency Program

MACAU, July 1 - On 30 June, the Launching Ceremony of the 1st Edition of the Medical Residency Program of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital was held at the Auditorium on the 3rd floor of the Administrative Building of Integrated Services of the Macao Union Medical Center.

The launching ceremony was attended by Lo Iek Long, Director of the Health Bureau; Lei Chin Ion, President of the Council of Specialties of the Macao Academy of Medicine; Director Wu Wenming, Deputy Directors Lei Wai Seng and Li Li, as well as Staff Equivalent to Deputy Director, Shen Ning, of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”); Tai Wa Hou and Chang Tam Fei, Clinical Directors of the Conde de São Januário General Hospital; and Lam Kuo, Coordinator of the Macao Academy of Medicine.

The 1st Edition of the Medical Residency Program of the Macao Union Medical Center has admitted 28 young resident physicians from Macao, who commenced their six-year training today (1 July). Before the ceremony began, the resident physicians watched a documentary featuring the “Three Great Physicians” of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH) to experience the aspiration in medicine it highlighted: Great love makes great physicians. During the ceremony, Deputy Director Lei Wai Seng introduced the details of the program to the attending guests and expressed gratitude for the support of the Health Bureau. With the signing of the Cooperation Agreement on Commissioning and Conducting Medical Specialty Training, the Macao Union Medical Center and the Health Bureau aim to jointly enhance the professional level of local specialist physicians. Later, Director Lo Iek Long, Director Wu Wenming, President Lei Chin Ion, Deputy Director Lei Wai Seng and Clinical Directors Tai Wa Hou and Chang Tam Fei presented work badges to the resident physicians, symbolizing the official start of their training journey at the Macao Union Medical Center.

Leng Xiaomei, Coordinator of the Internal Medicine Department of the Macao Union Medical Center, conveyed her best wishes to the resident physicians as an instructor representative: “With the full support of the Macao SAR Government and the nurturing spirit of the PUMCH, you can definitely fulfill your practices and make sustained progress, and your journey ahead is full of promise.” A representative of the resident physicians, Fan Ka Man, showed appreciation to the Macao Union Medical Center in her speech. She said, “We hope to carry forward our passion for medicine, reverence for life and admiration for the PUMCH spirit. Together, we will strive to become outstanding specialist physicians who embody both the ‘PUMCH quality’ and ‘Macao’s care’.”

Under the framework of the new specialized medical training and accreditation schemes, the medical residency program provides young physicians with an orderly structure for professional development, supporting them to transition from resident physicians to specialist physicians. In the future, the resident physicians of the Macao Union Medical Center will even have the opportunity to receive training at the PUMCH. The Macao Union Medical Center remains committed to constantly nurturing talent, cultivating a specialized medical team in Macao that excels both technically and ethically, creating wider opportunities for physicians in career advancement and continuously strengthening and enhancing the quality of local specialty medical services.