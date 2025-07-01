MPU Students Win Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals in Tertiary Group of the “12th Macao Student Multimedia Design Software Skills Competition”

MACAU, July 1 - The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center and the Education and Youth Development Bureau held the "17th Macao Student Office Software Skills Competition" and the "12th Macao Student Multimedia Design Software Skills Competition". Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) students won the championship, first runner-up, and second runner-up positions in the tertiary group of the Adobe Multimedia Design Software Skills Competition, bringing glory to MPU. Ruan Xingyu, the champion, will represent Macao at the "Adobe Certified Professional World Championship", being organised between 27th and 30th July 2025 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where she will compete against other top competitors from around the world.

A total of 458 Macao students participated in this competition, competing across four categories: Excel, PowerPoint, Word, and Adobe Multimedia Design. In the Adobe Multimedia Design Software Skills Competition, MPU students Ruan Xingyu, from the Bachelor of Social Work programme in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, along with Tang Hio Cheng and Lam Wai Wa, both from the Bachelor of Arts in Design programme in the Faculty of Arts and Design, won the champion, first runner-up, and second runner-up positions respectively in the tertiary group.

The winning student stated that she felt great honour in winning the award at this competition and representing Macao at the international championship, competing against contestants from around the world. She will continue to strengthen her abilities and use the knowledge learned at MPU to exhibit the talent and capabilities of Macao's youth on the global stage.