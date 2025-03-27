Early bird discount on tickets for the 35th Macao Arts Festival available until Sunday IC adds three additional performances in response to the public’s demand

MACAU, March 27 - The tickets for the performances of the 35th Macao Arts Festival, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), are now on sale. IC offers more seats and shows for the performances Kiki’s Delivery Service – the Musical, The Drum Shaman and the musical Along with the Gods: The Afterworld included in the “Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances”; tickets will be on sale from 10am on 29 March (Saturday) through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. In addition, an early bird discount of 30% is available until this Sunday (30 March). The public is advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

The additional shows include Kiki’s Delivery Service – the Musical on 16 May at 7:30pm and on 17 May at 2:30pm, The Drum Shaman on 25 May at 2:45pm, and the musical Along with the Gods: The Afterworld of the “Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances” on 9 May at 7:30pm. Besides, additional tickets for the Kiki’s Delivery Service – the Musical on 17 May at 7:30pm and on 18 May at 2:30pm will be offered. Tickets for the abovementioned performances will be on sale on 29 March, with ticket purchases limited to a maximum of 10 tickets per performance per person. The original Japanese musical Kiki’s Delivery Service will premiere outside Japan, featuring a new musical repertory and a leading production team that will faithfully capture the charm and the animation of the eponymous work; The Drum Shaman by TAGO from South Korea combines traditional drumming techniques with modern aesthetics; the musical Along with the Gods: The Afterworld included in the “Selected Screenings of International Stage Performances”, is a Korean musical theatre play adapted from a popular comic strip, taking the audience on an extraordinary adventure to experience the power of performing arts through the big screen.

A number of excellent local productions are also not to be missed: the new comedy What’s the Deal? by Dóci Papiaçám di Macau Drama Group showcases the unique humour and cultural essence of “Patuá theatre”, a national intangible cultural heritage item of Macao; the Own Theatre, in collaboration with Free to Play Theatre from Hong Kong, will present the clown show Chris-mas Kingdom that brings an unexpected Christmas miracle in the early summer of May for the audience with laughter; Let No One Sleep by Spark Theatre Group explores family stories related to caregivers and those under their care through black humour, probing into the possible ways to salvation; RAVING．Vibration Z by Four Dimension Spatial dissects the loneliness and desires of Generation Z through electronic music and contemporary dance, inviting the audience to join a dance party.

An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, is available before 30 March, and a 20% discount will be offered from 31 March onwards. For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchase, other discounts and Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the MAF’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline: 2840 0555. Online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo.