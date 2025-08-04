POP MART MACAO CITYWALK attracts 343,000 persons in first two phases Participation count reaches 1.28 million in consumption lucky draw

MACAU, August 4 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and POP MART jointly present the mega cultural tourism project – POP MART MACAO CITYWALK from 6 June to 21 September. Installations of the popular characters Baby Molly, CRYBABY, DIMOO and LABUBU are set up at Calçada da Igreja de São Lázaro, Camões Square, St. Augustine’s Square and Vila da Taipa Historical Center Archway. Preliminary statistics indicate that the event attracted an accumulative flow of 343,000 persons approximately to the installations at the four community districts and the vicinity of POP STATION in the first two phases (6 June – 26 July). The participation count in the lucky draw reached 1.28 million. POP MART MACAO CITYWALK keeps drawing visitors and residents to the districts for photo moments and exploration, which injects an impetus to the tourism economy.

Keen participation in consumption draw and photo moments

POP MART MACAO CITYWALK features a Macao consumption lucky draw for four phases. During the first two phases from 6 June – 26 July, 850,000 users had the opportunity to enter the lucky draw by making required-amount purchase via the six e-wallets. The total transaction value amounted to 1.6 billion patacas. The participation count in the lucky draw reached 1.28 million.

In the first two phases, over 25,000 individuals took photos at installations for share on social media in exchange for limited-edition postcards. All postcards available in limited quantity were generally obtained within one hour after the services began daily, bespeaking keen participation. The POP STATION in Ritz Building at Senado Square attended to about 183,000 persons in total.

Event garners nearly 68 million online impressions under diverse marketing campaign

MGTO has rolled out a diverse marketing campaign for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” to appeal to visitors from different parts of the world. The event is spotlighted across the Office’s official platforms on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, Xiaohongshu, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram as well as POP MART’s official platforms. Promotions are also conducted widely by Mainland KOLs through live streams as well as graphic, written and video posts. Close to 270 related posts and videos have been released as of 26 July.

“POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” has become a hot topic online. The event has garnered over 67.77 million online impressions in the first two phases. Offline media advertisements (local television stations, exterior bus advertisements and light pole banners) as well as mega outdoor advertisements at various local ports of entry and Hong Kong International Airport have been placed. Furthermore, stickers and posters about the consumption lucky draw have been produced for display at businesses to boost the public’s engagement.



Join lucky draw in four periods to win limited-edition souvenirs of trendy characters

Users can join the “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” consumption lucky draw by making a single purchase at the required value or above (i.e. 100 patacas for e-payment tools from Macao, Thailand and Malaysia, 100 Hong Kong dollars for Hong Kong and 100 RMB for the Chinese mainland) at local businesses via payment tools as follows: MPay and Alipay (Macau) from Macao, Alipay from the Chinese mainland, AlipayHK from Hong Kong, True Money from Thailand and Touch ’n Go eWallet from Malaysia. Participants have a chance to win unique gifts themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”.

The lucky draw is conducted in four phases. For each e-payment tool, participants are granted a maximum of three chances to join the lucky draw during each of the four phases. Throughout the entire event period, each individual can enter the lucky draw by purchase via each e-payment tool for 12 times at most. Time-limited gifts are available in each period:

First period (6 – 28 June) – Baby Molly stationery set (folder + notepad set) Second period (29 June – 26 July) – DIMOO card bag Third period (27 July – 23 August) – CRYBABY hand towel Fourth period (24 August – 21 September) – LABUBU mirrored ornament All four periods (6 June – 21 September) – summer fans and storage bags themed as “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK”

Share on social media and collect stamps

Encourage visitors to explore communities

Visitors and residents can take photos at any of the installation locations for share on social media, in exchange for a “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcard while stocks last. They can also enjoy collecting the five stamps namely “M”, “A”, “C”, “A” and “O” for “MACAO” at the four installation locations and POP STATION at Senado Square. The fun activity encourages visitors to explore different streets and districts, hence invigorating the community tourism and economy.

Through the above activity, the “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” postcards can be obtained at information stations in each designated district (from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday) and at POP STATION (from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). The postcards are available in limited quantity daily, on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

Please visit the website for “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/popmart-macao-citywalk) or follow MGTO’s official platforms on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for more information about the project.