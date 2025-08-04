MPU Students Gain Fruitful Experience from the “Ten Thousand Talent Programme” of the Ministry of Education

MACAU, August 4 - To strengthen cooperation with mainland universities in talent cultivation, scientific research, and cultural exchange, while enhancing students’ comprehensive competitiveness, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) has launched and participated in multiple exchange and learning programmes. Among these, the “Ten Thousand Talent Programme”, organised by the Ministry of Education, includes over 30 exchange projects. The Student Affairs Office of MPU actively organises student exchanges to mainland universities, inspiring intellectual growth through diverse learning journeys that deepen their understanding of the nation’s latest developments and yield fruitful outcomes.

During the summer break, MPU students enthusiastically participated in various exchange activities at renowned mainland universities, including Peking University, Sun Yat-sen University, Beihang University, Chongqing University, Southwest University, Chongqing University of Posts and Telecommunications, Tiangong University, and Dalian University of Foreign Languages. The exchange programmes featured short-term courses, cultural immersion camps, research internships, and entrepreneurship workshops, covering fields such as artificial intelligence, aerospace, language services, geographical fieldwork, traditional culture, and medical internships. These activities strengthened exchanges between Macao’s youth and mainland faculty and students, while fostering students’ whole person development.

Head of Student Affairs Office Alice Lao stated that MPU has actively participated in the “Ten Thousand Talent Programme” for many years, organising faculty and student visits to mainland institutions for exchange and learning programmes, which have consistently attracted strong engagement. These initiatives aim to broaden students’ horizons through innovative cultural experiences, exhibition visits, academic lectures, and corporate tours, allowing them to appreciate regional culture and warmth, while learning about innovation, pragmatism, and enhancing their communication and practical skills to fulfill the responsibilities of the new generation.

Participating students said that the exchange programmes deepened their understanding of the nation’s rapid advancements in high-tech fields and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. In the “Aeronautics and Astronautics Summer Camp” at Beihang University, they observed the Beijing-1 aircraft model and various fighter jets up close and profoundly appreciated the significance of technological innovation in national development.