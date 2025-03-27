Ocusell and Hive MLS Partner to Deliver Smarter Listing Tools And Compliance To One Of The Fastest Growing MLSs

Ocusell and Hive MLS

Hive MLS subscribers will soon have access to a cutting-edge add/edit tool, speeding up time-to-list and reducing listing compliance violations by up to 75%.

MLSs must embrace a broker-first approach, and our partnership with Ocusell supports our broker-centric mission” — Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocusell announced today a partnership with Hive MLS to bring Ocusell List™ to the 19,000 subscribers in its organization. As one of the fastest growing MLSs in the country, with operations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, and multiple MLS vendors across their footprint, HIVE MLS chooses Ocusell to facilitate listing management across its markets, ensuring compliance while making data entry seamless for brokers.Ocusell List provides customized add/edit tools, reducing data entry time by up to 82% and a single platform to publish listings to multiple MLSs. This new partnership builds upon Ocusell’s existing partnerships with FMLS (the largest MLS in Georgia) and Doorify (based in North Carolina) to allow for seamless access for brokers and agents who operate across multiple MLSs.“As the industry moves towards a more broker-first model, Ocusell’s technology is uniquely suited to solve multiple pain points for real estate professionals,” said Hayden Rieveschl, CEO and Founder of Ocusell. “By incorporating AI-powered tools that have been trained on the specific business rules of all parties, Ocusell can reduce compliance violations in listings by at least 75% while also speeding up the time-to-list so properties go on the market more quickly.”“MLSs must embrace a broker-first approach, and our partnership with Ocusell supports our broker-centric mission,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “By offering a solution that simplifies cross-market listing management and drives real operational improvements, we give our members more time to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.”Ocusell plans to announce another major partnership in the coming weeks, bringing its total subscriber base to over 100,000 users.About OcusellOcusell is a proptech company that provides compliant listing management solutions for MLSs, brokers, and agents. By offering a single point of data entry to multiple MLSs, AI-powered time-saving features, and real-time compliance checks, Ocusell List™ enables brokers and agents to efficiently create, edit, and manage listings while ensuring compliance with MLS rules. For more information visit https://www.ocusell.ai/ About Hive MLSHive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

