Larry Jordan to Host Exclusive Interviews at NAB Show 2025

Larry Jordan, renowned media expert and industry veteran, is returning for his fifteenth year covering the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Booth SL13811, April 6-9th.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Jordan, renowned media expert and industry veteran, is returning for his fifteenth year covering the NAB Show in Las Vegas. These interviews will provide an in-depth look at the latest industry trends, new product launches, and technology innovations as well as talk with content creators. Jordan will be conducting the interviews in Booth SL13811 on the NAB Show floor, April 6 to 9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The interviews, sponsored by industry software leader, Axle AI, will be made available on Larry Jordan’s Edit-Smarter.com, his YouTube channel and at LarryJordan.com.

Jordan will be speaking with a veritable ‘who’s who’ from the digital media industry - more than 60 thought leaders and key media industry developers - along with discussing the core themes of this year’s NAB Show:

The AI Revolution

This year’s show will provide media professionals unparalleled access to the latest AI-driven tools, insights and innovations needed to stay ahead in this evolving landscape and how AI will shape the future of story telling.

The Creator Economy

With tens of millions of professional content creators worldwide, now valued at over $191 billion, the NAB Show will examine how these individuals are redefining storytelling, financing projects independently and building substantial online audiences.

Business of Entertainment

In partnership with The Ankler, NAB Show introduces the Business of Entertainment track — a two-day program offering insider perspectives on significant industry shifts.

“Our media industry is undergoing seismic change - for both good and ill. These interviews provide a direct and unfiltered connection with the people driving these changes,” said Jordan, “As an intensely curious person, I enjoy bringing that curiosity to each interview to learn what’s new, why it’s important and why we should care. This is a great way to get a sense of the state of our industry.”

Jordan also heads Larry Jordan & Associates, Inc., which provides high-quality, engaging training in Apple Final Cut Pro™, Adobe Premiere Pro™ and DaVinci Resolve™ as well as tutorials and reviews covering video production and post-production for practicing professionals and students through a variety of media worldwide.

This event and the interviews are proudly sponsored by Axle AI, reflecting their commitment to pushing the boundaries of media technology and innovation and enabling the media industry to grow and succeed. For more information about Axle visit, www.axle.ai, and for Larry Jordan visit edit-smarter.com, www.larryjordan.com or follow his social media channels. Learn more at NABShow.com or, starting March 18, register here to save $20 on an Exhibits Pass.

“With our industry changing so quickly, it can be a struggle to keep up,” said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. “That’s why we’re so pleased to sponsor Larry Jordan. His insightful interviews with a broad range of industry leaders and his ability to deliver meaningful content in bite-sized pieces are an outstanding way to keep up and learn where our industry is headed.”

Stay updated on these exclusive interviews by subscribing to Larry Jordan’s YouTube channel and visiting Edit-Smarter.com for daily NAB Show highlights.

ABOUT LARRY JORDAN

As executive producer and host of the long-running weekly industry-leading digital media podcast Digital Production BuZZ, Larry Jordan created more than 900 podcasts. He carries on that tradition with his interviews at NAB Shows, both in New York and Las Vegas. Larry has also helped tens of thousands of media creators and video editors master the art of production and editing using tools like Apple Final Cut Pro™, Adobe Premiere Pro™ and DaVinci Resolve™. As an internationally renowned trainer and consultant, he has worked with studios, broadcasters, media companies and individual creators worldwide to solve technical problems and boost their productivity.

