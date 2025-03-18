Putting Video to Work: Axle AI and Dataclay Partner to Revolutionize AI-Driven, Personalized Media Workflows

Axle AI and Dataclay announce video personalization tool

Axle AI has integrated with Dataclay’s Templater technology for automated motion graphics, making personalized and localized video generation possible at scale.

This partnership combines the best of AI-powered media management and scalable video automation. We and Dataclay are helping video teams find, personalize, and deliver content at unprecedented speed.” — Sam Bogoch, CEO, Axle AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, the leading provider of AI-powered media asset management (MAM) solutions, and Dataclay, the pioneer of automated, data-driven video production, are announcing a groundbreaking integration available immediately. The partnership combines the power of Axle AI’s automated video tagging and search platform with Dataclay’s Templater technology for automated motion graphics, empowering content creators to scale personalized and localized video generation like never before.

The integration will debut at the 2025 NAB Show next month, where media and entertainment professionals can experience firsthand how Axle AI and Dataclay are transforming automated video production at scale. Visit Axle AI at Booth SL4830 in the South Lower Hall in Las Vegas to see the integration in action.

AI-Powered Media Search Meets Dynamic Video Automation

The Axle AI + Dataclay integration enables video production teams to create multiple variants of targeted video at scale, with features including personalization and localization of video segments and onscreen graphics.

• Find and organize media instantly: Axle AI’s machine learning automatically tags and indexes and makes massive media libraries searchable through its Axle AI Tags platform and API.

• Automate video customization at scale: Dataclay’s Templater technology personalizes and renders videos dynamically using structured data sources, such as JSON files, to create on-demand, personalized, and localized content.

• Streamline workflow automation: Eliminate repetitive tasks with seamless integration into Adobe After Effects, cloud storage, and streaming platforms.

Reduce errors and ensure data integrity: Avoid data-entry errors by eliminating needless double-entry by graphics departments while maintaining the integrity of original data in the MAM.

• Accelerate large-scale content production: Create thousands of data-driven, audience-specific videos quickly and efficiently, tailored to demographics and direct-to-consumer personalization.

Examples include brand marketers generating hundreds of variations of a video suited to local markets, sports teams generated personalized game highlight videos for individual fans, and events, theme parks or cruises creating customized videos for specific groups or demographics. Because the Axle AI Platform can automatically tag, search and extract targeted content and metadata, this can be automatically fed to Dataclay's effects layering engine which harnesses the power of Adobe After Effects in an automated way.

The entire workflow can be run on premise or in the cloud, with full data privacy in either case. The advantages of the on-premise option are enhanced data security, since media and metadata never leaves the customer's network, and better cost control as the hardware is provided by the customer and can be purchased on a one-time, Capital Expense basis rather than by a variable and ongoing Operating Expense basis.

Flexible Pricing for Scalable Video Automation

Dataclay Templater is available in multiple licensing models, making scalable video automation accessible to teams of all sizes:

A low-cost, one-time purchase Templater Rig license is under $70 (no batch renders).

An on-demand metered offering for Rig owners (20 cents per rendered output, starting at $10).

An unlimited usage subscription or prepaid license period:

Templater Pro: $225/month

Templater Bot: $450/month

The Axle AI Platform is available in both on-premise and cloud licenses, supporting scaled configurations from individual users of the cloud version to on-premise teams with petabytes of video content. Contact Axle AI for pricing.

A Game-Changer for Marketing, Sports, Broadcast, and Beyond

From personalized marketing campaigns to sports highlights, broadcast news updates, and localized content, this integration simplifies the creation of high volumes of customized videos. By combining AI-powered MAM with automated motion graphics, teams can now produce on-demand, personalized, and localized content with minimal manual effort.

"This partnership combines the best of AI-powered media management and scalable video automation," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI. "By integrating with Dataclay, we’re empowering video teams to efficiently find, personalize, and deliver content at unprecedented speed."

"Over the past 10 years, Dataclay has been enabling our users to drive automated customized video creation with our Templater plugin for Adobe After Effects. Axle AI’s MAM is a perfect data source for powering these dynamic video workflows at scale," said Arie Stavchansky, CEO of Dataclay.

See It Live at NAB Show 2025

The Axle AI + Dataclay integration will be showcased live at NAB Show 2025. Visit Axle AI at Booth SL4830 in the South Lower Hall in Las Vegas to experience how this AI-powered solution is redefining video production for marketing, sports, broadcast, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.axle.ai and www.dataclay.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

