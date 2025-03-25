Axle AI and Archiware Launch Seamless AI-Powered Media Search and Archiving on M4 Mac Mini and Mac Studio at NABShow

Axle AI and Archiware logos Axle AI browser view with Archiware P5-based file archives Axle AI Player view with Archiware P5 metadata

Axle AI and Archiware are showing a new optimized MAM and archiving solution for Apple's M4 Mac Mini and Mac Studio at the upcoming NAB Show - SL4830 and SL3705

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle AI, the leading provider of AI-powered media asset management (MAM) solutions, and Archiware, a pioneer in professional data management and archiving, are proud to announce a new optimized solution for the latest Apple M4 Mac Mini and Mac Studio. This integration combines AI-powered media search, intelligent metadata tagging, and seamless archiving—all running efficiently on Apple’s cutting-edge hardware.

The solution will be showcased at April’s NAB conference, where media professionals can experience firsthand how Axle AI (Booth SL4830) and Archiware (Booth SL3705) are transforming workflows with AI automation, efficient storage management, and streamlined archiving.

Unlocking AI-Powered Media Workflows on M4 Mac Hardware

With Axle AI + Archiware on Apple Silicon, creative teams can:

● Simplify media asset management: Instantly search, browse, and tag vast media libraries with AI-powered metadata extraction.

● Seamlessly archive and restore assets: Archive and restore files on LTO, disk or cloud directly from the Axle AI interface. Archived files can later move automatically between disk, LTO tape, and cloud storage using Archiware P5 Data Mover.

● Optimize performance: Leverage Apple’s next-generation M4 silicon for faster processing, AI inferencing, and enhanced efficiency in media management and archiving.

● Enhance search and automation: Use Axle AI’s machine learning models for speech transcription, face and object recognition, and scene understanding to simplify media discovery.

● Future-proof archiving: Ensure long-term preservation and reduce online storage costs with Archiware P5’s secure and scalable storage solutions.

The Power of AI Meets the Reliability of Archiving

"As AI-driven media workflows continue to evolve, the ability to efficiently search and archive vast media libraries is more critical than ever. Our collaboration with Archiware delivers exactly that—a seamless, high-performance solution that empowers creative teams to organize, find, and preserve their media with ease. By integrating Axle AI’s technologies on the latest Apple hardware, we're making AI-powered media management and future-proof archiving more accessible and efficient than ever before," said Sam Bogoch, CEO of Axle AI.

"Combining powerful and flexible asset management with our P5 Archive creates a complete solution that becomes the file memory of the company. Referencing, reuse and monetization of existing assets becomes quick and easy," said Marc Batschkus, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Archiware.

See It Live at NAB Show 2025

The Axle AI + Archiware solution will be demonstrated live at NAB Show 2025. Visit both companies at NAB’s South Hall - Axle AI at Booth SL4830 and Archiware at Booth SL3705 to see how this integration is revolutionizing media workflows.

For more information, visit axle.ai and archiware.com.

