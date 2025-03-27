StorX Introduces Seamless & Secure Web3-Based Authentication

Saying Goodbye to StorX Vault Passphrases & Outdated Logins

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorX Network, a leading DePIN (decentralized cloud storage) network, is revolutionizing authentication with Web3-based authentication, replacing outdated login methods with a more secure, decentralized, and user-friendly system. This major upgrade, including Web3 logins and passphrase removal, will go live on April 1st, 2025, at 12 PM UTC.Web3 represents the next evolution of the internet—where users have full control over their data and identities. Built on XDC Network, StorX Network’s Web3 based authentication eliminates central authorities, fostering a secure and private online experience with benefits like interoperability, privacy, security, and decentralization.A New Era of Secure & Decentralized AuthenticationStorX is eliminating traditional password-based authentication and outdated Web2 logins. Users can now seamlessly sign in using Google or LinkedIn, ensuring hassle-free and secure access while upholding privacy.Also as part of this transition, Twitter and Unstoppable Domains logins will be discontinued, reinforcing StorX’s commitment to decentralization and security. By integrating trusted platforms, StorX enables frictionless access while ensuring user’s complete control over data.Passphrase-Free Vaults for Enhanced SecurityStorX is also removing passphrase-based encryption from vaults and transitioning to a private key-based system. This enhances security by eliminating the need for users to create or remember complex passphrases while ensuring stronger, decentralized protection of stored data.The Future of Decentralized AuthenticationThis marks a major step toward secure and user-friendly authentication. By embracing Web3 based authentication, StorX is setting new standards for decentralized, censorship-resistant storage.Existing users (Google, LinkedIn Users) can transition smoothly to the new authentication system. StorX remains committed to enhancing security and usability while upholding decentralization.For more details, visit https://storx.tech About StorX:StorX is a decentralized cloud storage network providing secure, private, and censorship-resistant data storage solutions. By leveraging blockchain technology, StorX ensures data integrity, security, and accessibility for individuals and enterprises worldwide.

