Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon recognised at the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

MALDIVES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon have been named TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winners for 2025, an accolade based on exceptional guest feedback. The TUI Global Hotel Awards celebrate excellence in hospitality, with winners selected from insights provided by over 20 million travellers worldwide. This recognition underscores Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to outstanding service, immersive guest experiences, and the natural beauty that defines its Maldivian escapes.Mohammed Shihab, Commercial Director – Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, commented on the achievement, stating, “Being recognised as a TUI Global Hotel Awards Quality Winner for 2025 is an honour for both resorts. This reflects the dedication of our teams in creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, from world-class hospitality to the stunning natural surroundings we call home. We extend our sincere gratitude to our guests for their continued trust and support and look forward to welcoming them for more memorable stays.”Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is a preferred choice for families, surfers, and island explorers. The resort’s beachfront villas and overwater suites offer a balance of luxury and relaxation, complemented by a wide range of activities for all ages. With dedicated play areas, family-friendly entertainment, and diverse dining options, the resort caters to multi-generational travellers. Additionally, its world-renowned Pasta Point surf break continues to attract both professional and leisure surfers seeking some of the best waves in the Maldives.Meanwhile, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, recognised by Lonely Planet for having one of the Maldives’ best house reefs, is a haven for divers and snorkellers. The resort’s elegantly designed accommodations, including 24 water bungalows, offer direct access to a vibrant marine ecosystem. Among its unique underwater encounters is Tripod, a resilient Hawksbill sea turtle with three flippers, who frequently visits the island’s waters, delighting divers and snorkellers alike.Both resorts provide a diverse range of recreational activities, from guided snorkelling excursions and big-game fishing to cultural island visits and sunset cruises. For those seeking relaxation, the Chavana Spa at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon and the Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives offer signature treatments designed to rejuvenate body and mind. Active travellers can take advantage of tennis, squash, badminton, and volleyball courts, as well as fully equipped gyms.With summer approaching, now is the perfect time to plan a Maldivian getaway at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives or Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon. Guests can explore exclusive DISCOVERY member offers and Book Direct benefits by visiting www.cinnamonhotels.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.