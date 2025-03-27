Work begins on new First Nations health centre in Ceduna

Construction has begun on a new purpose-built health care centre for First Nations people in Ceduna and the far west coast of South Australia (SA) that will address the growing need for culturally appropriate, fit-for-purpose health infrastructure and strengthen the Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Service sector.

The Albanese Labor Government has provided more than $13.4 million to Yadu Health Service Aboriginal Corporation to build and fit out the safe, accessible new facility.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is also contributing $2.5 million that was a pre-election commitment, while there is also a significant co-contribution from Yadu Health Aboriginal Corporation.

The new facility will include consultation rooms for primary health care services, a dental treatment space, rooms for visiting specialists and space for staff and training.

Yadu Health previously operated from a rundown building which was demolished in January 2024.

The investment in Yadu Health is part of the Albanese Labor Government’s 2022 commitment of $164.3 million over four years for First Nations health infrastructure projects around Australia.

The far west region of SA has an Aboriginal population of around 1,300 people living in large communities in Ceduna, Koonibba, Yalata, Oak Valley, and Scotdesco, as well as many homelands.

Almost one quarter of the population of Ceduna identifies as Aboriginal.

Quotes

Attributable to Assistant Minister for Health and Aged Care Ged Kearney MP:

“This facility is more than bricks and mortar – it’s a place where lives will be saved, health outcomes improved, and care can be culturally safe.

“Health disparities facing First Nations people are unacceptable. The Albanese Labor Government knows this, the Malinauskas Government knows this, and First Nations people in Ceduna certainly know it. By working together and listening to people on the ground we can make a real difference.

“I am proud to be part of the Albanese Labor Government who has a laser focus on Indigenous health, Community Controlled Care and taking a collaborative approach towards Closing the Gap.”

Attributable to Senator Marielle Smith, Senator for South Australia:

“The previous Yadu Health building was in a catastrophic state of disrepair. Its workers, volunteers and the community it serves deserved so much more.

“Whilst others were prepared to witness the state of the previous building and just keep walking on by, I was deeply proud to have fought alongside the local community and my Labor colleagues to secure our election commitment to have it rebuilt, and welcome today’s milestone.

“Our Government is delivering a purpose fit facility that will support better health outcomes for the Far West Coast.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Kyam Maher:

“The South Australian Government is proud to partner with the Albanese Government to invest in initiatives to Close the Gap and ensure Aboriginal people have long and healthy lives.

“Having visited the old Yadu health clinic in Ceduna a number of times, I know firsthand how unfit for purpose the building was.

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will go a long way to ensure Aboriginal people on the Far West Coast have access to high-quality health services when its required.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Health and Wellbeing, Chris Picton:

“The South Australian Government is committed to improving health outcomes for our First Nations community.

“This is why we committed $2.5 million before the last election towards this vital project in partnership with the Albanese Government.

“We know there’s so much to do to improve Aboriginal health and we can start with having a facility which is fit-for-purpose to provide high-quality and culturally appropriate care for the 3,000 patients a year on the west coast.”

Attributable to Mr Torrien Lau, CEO, Yadu Health:

“Yadu Health exists to serve and support our community, and this milestone marks an important step forward in our commitment to delivering culturally safe and accessible healthcare.

“This new clinic will expand our services, provide modern facilities, and ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Ceduna, Koonibba, Scotdesco and surrounding homelands continue to receive the best possible care, close to home.

“With increased space, improved resources, and state-of-the-art medical facilities, this clinic will empower our people to take charge of their health and wellbeing. We are proud of the legacy we are building together, ensuring that our children, Elders, and families have access to quality healthcare.”