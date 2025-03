Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 487

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - (2) The ornamental lamp bar or auxiliary lighting strip

shall be in safe operating condition and in conformance with

regulations of the department.

(B.1) REAR LIGHTING RETROFIT.--

(1) A VEHICLE, OTHER THAN A MOTOR CARRIER VEHICLE, WITH

A GROSS VEHICLE WEIGHT OF 14,000 POUNDS OR LESS MAY BE

OPERATED ON A HIGHWAY WITH AN ORNAMENTAL LAMP BAR OR

AUXILIARY LIGHTING STRIP IN COMBINATION WITH THE STOP LAMPS

OF THE VEHICLE'S REAR LIGHTING SYSTEM, TO WHICH THE FOLLOWING

SHALL APPLY:

(I) THE ORNAMENTAL LAMP BAR OR AUXILIARY LIGHTING

STRIP SHALL BE:

(A) THE SAME COLOR AND SIMILAR ILLUMINATION AS

THE VEHICLE'S STOP LAMPS.

(B) IN SAFE OPERATING CONDITION.

(C) HORIZONTALLY MOUNTED ON THE REAR OF THE

VEHICLE. IF A VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH A SPARE TIRE

ON THE REAR EXTERIOR ON THE VEHICLE, LIGHTING

EQUIPMENT THAT IS MOUNTED WITHIN THE INNER WHEEL

SHALL NOT PROTRUDE OUTSIDE OF THE WHEEL AT ANY POINT,

OPERATE IN COMBINATION WITH THE STOP LAMPS AND COMPLY

WITH ALL REQUIREMENTS OF THIS SUBSECTION.

(II) THE ORNAMENTAL LAMP BAR OR AUXILIARY LIGHTING

STRIP MAY:

(A) CONTAIN LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE BULBS.

(B) OPERATE WITH A VEHICLE'S TURN SIGNAL.

(III) THE ORNAMENTAL LAMP BAR OR AUXILIARY LIGHTING

STRIP MAY NOT FEATURE FLASHING OR REVOLVING LIGHTS,

UNLESS THE ORNAMENTAL LAMP BAR OR AUXILIARY STRIP IS USED

IN CONJUNCTION WITH A VEHICLE'S TURN SIGNAL.

