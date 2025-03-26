Senate Bill 521 Printer's Number 490

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - (ii) The reason for the name change.

(iii) The current residence of petitioner.

(iv) Any residence of the petitioner for the five

years prior to the date of the petition.

(v) If the petitioner requests the court proceed

under paragraph (3)(iii) or (iv).

(3) Upon filing of the petition, the court shall do all

of the following:

(i) Set a date for a hearing on the petition. The

hearing shall be held not less than one month nor more

than three months after the petition is filed.

(ii) Except as provided in subparagraph (iii) or

(iv), by order, direct that notice be given of the filing

of the petition and of the date set for the hearing on

the petition and that the notice be treated as follows:

(A) Published in two newspapers of general

circulation in the county where the petitioner

resides or a county contiguous to that county. One of

the publications may be in the official paper for the

publication of legal notices in the county.

(B) Given to any nonpetitioning parent of a

child whose name may be affected by the proceedings.

(iii) If the court finds that the notice required in

subparagraph (ii) would jeopardize the safety of the

[person] individual seeking the name change or [his or

her] the individual's child or ward, the notice required

shall be waived by order of the court. Upon granting the

request to waive any notice requirement, the court shall

seal the file. In all cases filed under this [paragraph]

subparagraph, whether or not the name change petition is

20250SB0521PN0490 - 2 -

