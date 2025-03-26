Senate Bill 131 Printer's Number 494

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - legislative districts, the commission shall seek public input.

Beginning no later than April 1 in a year ending in one and

before any proposed district maps are drawn, the commission

shall hold no less than eight public hearings across this

Commonwealth to solicit testimony from a representative cross-

section of this Commonwealth's population. The commission shall

provide at least 14 days' notice before a public hearing is held

as specified under paragraph (2). At least one hearing shall be

held in each of the four largest cities in this Commonwealth by

population, in central locations easily accessible by public

transportation. Remaining hearings shall be located to balance

accessibility in remaining portions of this Commonwealth.

(2) The commission shall adequately advertise a public

hearing and schedule a public hearing in a manner to encourage

attendance, including scheduling the public hearings outside of

regular work hours and using technology that allows for real-

time, virtual participation and feedback in the public hearing.

The commission shall record a public hearing and post a video of

the public hearing on the commission's publicly accessible

communication platform within three days of the public hearing.

(dd) The commission shall provide a meaningful opportunity

for all persons to participate in the redistricting process,

including, but not limited to, the following:

(1) Issuing notices in multiple languages, including, but

not limited to, the language or languages of applicable language

minority groups within underserved or underrepresented

populations, in English, and as many additional languages as the

secretary deems appropriate to fulfill the public access

requirement under this subsection.

(2) Ensuring that adequate translation services are

20250SB0131PN0494 - 19 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30