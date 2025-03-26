Senate Bill 131 Printer's Number 494
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - legislative districts, the commission shall seek public input.
Beginning no later than April 1 in a year ending in one and
before any proposed district maps are drawn, the commission
shall hold no less than eight public hearings across this
Commonwealth to solicit testimony from a representative cross-
section of this Commonwealth's population. The commission shall
provide at least 14 days' notice before a public hearing is held
as specified under paragraph (2). At least one hearing shall be
held in each of the four largest cities in this Commonwealth by
population, in central locations easily accessible by public
transportation. Remaining hearings shall be located to balance
accessibility in remaining portions of this Commonwealth.
(2) The commission shall adequately advertise a public
hearing and schedule a public hearing in a manner to encourage
attendance, including scheduling the public hearings outside of
regular work hours and using technology that allows for real-
time, virtual participation and feedback in the public hearing.
The commission shall record a public hearing and post a video of
the public hearing on the commission's publicly accessible
communication platform within three days of the public hearing.
(dd) The commission shall provide a meaningful opportunity
for all persons to participate in the redistricting process,
including, but not limited to, the following:
(1) Issuing notices in multiple languages, including, but
not limited to, the language or languages of applicable language
minority groups within underserved or underrepresented
populations, in English, and as many additional languages as the
secretary deems appropriate to fulfill the public access
requirement under this subsection.
(2) Ensuring that adequate translation services are
20250SB0131PN0494 - 19 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.