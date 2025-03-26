Senate Bill 509 Printer's Number 495
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - (B) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the
act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to
as the Commonwealth Documents Law.
(C) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15,
1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth
Attorneys Act.
(D) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(ii) Temporary regulations adopted under this
paragraph shall expire after three years or upon
promulgation of final regulations for this subsection,
whichever is sooner.
(e) Distance requirements [for use of mechanical, electrical
and electronic devices.--Mechanical,].--LIDAR, mechanical,
electrical [or] and electronic devices, RADAR, RADAR in motion
and a speedometer may not be used to time the rate of speed of
vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a
decrease of speed. This limitation on the use of speed timing
devices shall not apply to speed limit signs indicating school
zones, bridge and elevated structure speed limits, hazardous
grade speed limits and work zone speed limits.
(f) LIDAR testing and calibration.--
(1) The department may, upon publication in the
Pennsylvania Bulletin, provide that LIDAR speed measuring
devices and LIDAR systems shall be calibrated and tested
using the testing procedures in department regulation.
(2) LIDAR speed measuring devices and LIDAR systems
shall be calibrated and tested every 365 days at a minimum
before being utilized by the Pennsylvania State Police or as
part of an automated speed enforcement system.
