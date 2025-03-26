Senate Bill 509 Printer's Number 495

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - (B) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the

act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to

as the Commonwealth Documents Law.

(C) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15,

1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth

Attorneys Act.

(D) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(ii) Temporary regulations adopted under this

paragraph shall expire after three years or upon

promulgation of final regulations for this subsection,

whichever is sooner.

(e) Distance requirements [for use of mechanical, electrical

and electronic devices.--Mechanical,].--LIDAR, mechanical,

electrical [or] and electronic devices, RADAR, RADAR in motion

and a speedometer may not be used to time the rate of speed of

vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a

decrease of speed. This limitation on the use of speed timing

devices shall not apply to speed limit signs indicating school

zones, bridge and elevated structure speed limits, hazardous

grade speed limits and work zone speed limits.

(f) LIDAR testing and calibration.--

(1) The department may, upon publication in the

Pennsylvania Bulletin, provide that LIDAR speed measuring

devices and LIDAR systems shall be calibrated and tested

using the testing procedures in department regulation.

(2) LIDAR speed measuring devices and LIDAR systems

shall be calibrated and tested every 365 days at a minimum

before being utilized by the Pennsylvania State Police or as

part of an automated speed enforcement system.

