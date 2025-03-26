Senate Bill 529 Printer's Number 502
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - (e) Program requirements.--An applicant may be eligible for
a reimbursement payment under this section provided that the
applicant submits the following to the department:
(1) Within 30 days of completion, proof of successful
emergency medical services certification.
(2) A copy of the invoice, receipt or proof of payment
to an emergency medical services education institution
located in this Commonwealth.
(3) The application form developed under subsection (c).
(f) Reimbursement limit.--The bureau may award a
reimbursement payment to an applicant not to exceed the
applicant's cost of certification.
(g) Award.--The bureau shall award reimbursement payments
under this section no later than two months after the receipt of
a completed application. The bureau shall ensure that
reimbursement payments are made available to all geographic
areas of this Commonwealth.
(h) Ineligibility.--An applicant who has already received a
reimbursement payment for certification under this section shall
be ineligible to participate in the program again.
(i) Residency requirement and effect of noncompliance.--The
applicant agrees to the following as conditions of acceptance of
a reimbursement payment:
(1) The applicant must maintain residency in this
Commonwealth for a period of two years after the date of the
individual's certification.
(2) The applicant has a duty to notify the department of
a change of the individual's residency during the two-year
period.
(3) If the applicant fails to do so, the applicant will
