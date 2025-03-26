Senate Bill 524 Printer's Number 498
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - the Constitution of the United States and reserves to the
people of Pennsylvania certain rights as they were understood
at the time that Pennsylvania was admitted into Statehood in
1787.
(4) The guaranty of those rights is a matter of contract
between the State and people of Pennsylvania and the United
States as of the time that the compact with the United States
was agreed upon and adopted by Pennsylvania and the United
States in 1787.
(5) The regulation of intrastate commerce, including the
natural environment as affected by intrastate business, is
vested in the states under the Ninth and Tenth Amendments to
the Constitution of the United States and is specifically
retained by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
(6) The regulation of the transportation and disposal of
hazardous waste, of the release of emissions, substances and
pollutants into the air in this Commonwealth, of the release
of pollutants into bodies of water in this Commonwealth, of
public water supplies in this Commonwealth, of wastewater
systems in this Commonwealth and the regulation of
production, exploration, drilling, development, operation,
transportation, processing and energy generation of coal,
coal products and materials or substances used in the
production, exploration, drilling, development, operation,
transportation, processing and energy generation of coal that
originate and remain inside this Commonwealth and have not
been proven and adjudicated by Federal court systems or this
Commonwealth's court systems to specifically be causing, or
to have caused, quantifiable harm to any person, business or
place beyond the borders of Pennsylvania shall be intrastate
