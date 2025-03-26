Senate Bill 524 Printer's Number 498

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - the Constitution of the United States and reserves to the

people of Pennsylvania certain rights as they were understood

at the time that Pennsylvania was admitted into Statehood in

1787.

(4) The guaranty of those rights is a matter of contract

between the State and people of Pennsylvania and the United

States as of the time that the compact with the United States

was agreed upon and adopted by Pennsylvania and the United

States in 1787.

(5) The regulation of intrastate commerce, including the

natural environment as affected by intrastate business, is

vested in the states under the Ninth and Tenth Amendments to

the Constitution of the United States and is specifically

retained by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

(6) The regulation of the transportation and disposal of

hazardous waste, of the release of emissions, substances and

pollutants into the air in this Commonwealth, of the release

of pollutants into bodies of water in this Commonwealth, of

public water supplies in this Commonwealth, of wastewater

systems in this Commonwealth and the regulation of

production, exploration, drilling, development, operation,

transportation, processing and energy generation of coal,

coal products and materials or substances used in the

production, exploration, drilling, development, operation,

transportation, processing and energy generation of coal that

originate and remain inside this Commonwealth and have not

been proven and adjudicated by Federal court systems or this

Commonwealth's court systems to specifically be causing, or

to have caused, quantifiable harm to any person, business or

place beyond the borders of Pennsylvania shall be intrastate

