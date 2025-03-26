Senate Bill 528 Printer's Number 501
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 501
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
528
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, VOGEL, STEFANO, FONTANA AND TARTAGLIONE,
MARCH 26, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the
offense of aggravated assault.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2702(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding paragraphs to read:
§ 2702. Aggravated assault.
* * *
(c) Officers, employees, etc., enumerated.--The officers,
agents, employees and other persons referred to in subsection
(a) shall be as follows:
* * *
(40) A county commissioner.
(41) A member of a county council.
(42) A mayor.
(43) A member of a municipal council.
* * *
