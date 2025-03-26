Submit Release
Senate Bill 528 Printer's Number 501

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 501

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

528

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, VOGEL, STEFANO, FONTANA AND TARTAGLIONE,

MARCH 26, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the

offense of aggravated assault.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2702(c) of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding paragraphs to read:

§ 2702. Aggravated assault.

* * *

(c) Officers, employees, etc., enumerated.--The officers,

agents, employees and other persons referred to in subsection

(a) shall be as follows:

* * *

(40) A county commissioner.

(41) A member of a county council.

(42) A mayor.

(43) A member of a municipal council.

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

