4th Sustainable & Circular Textiles, Apparel & Footwear Summit Set to Shape the Future of Textile Circularity

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global textile industry faces a mounting challenge: 92 million tons of textile waste are produced annually, yet less than 1% is recycled into new clothing. With the rise of ultra-fast fashion and the declining demand for second-hand garments, textile recyclers and sorters are grappling with economic viability. As the European Union implements Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) , the 4th Sustainable & Circular Textiles, Apparel & Footwear Summit, scheduled for April 7-8, 2025, in Brussels, will serve as a pivotal forum to address these critical issues.This summit, organized by CMT, brings together a distinguished panel of experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to explore pathways toward a sustainable and circular textile value chain. With support from influential organizations such as Rehubs, Denim Deal, and Accelerating Circularity, the event aims to drive collaboration across the industry to advance innovative recycling solutions, regulatory compliance, and responsible business models.Key Topics and Discussions:• Policy & Regulation Updates: Insights on the implications of ESPR, EPR, and Digital Product Passports (DPP) for the industry.• Recycling Infrastructure & Collection Systems: Strategies to establish a robust textile-to-textile recycling ecosystem within the EU.• Technological Innovations: Advances in fiber recycling, sustainable dyeing, and low-carbon production processes.• Supply Chain Transparency: The impact of stricter EU regulations on manufacturers and suppliers.• Investment & Circular Business Models: How financial incentives and funding can support the industry’s transition to circularity.Distinguished Speakers and Agenda Highlights: The summit will feature presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts, including:• Sustainable Fiber Innovations: Tiffany Hua, Analyst, Lux Research, on cutting-edge developments in textile fibers.• Supply Chain Transparency: A panel moderated by Romain Narcy, Partner – Strategy and Innovation, Ereks Garment, featuring Frans-Willem de Kloet, CEO, Ecochain & Marwa Zamaray EU Climate Pact Ambassador• Textile Waste Management & EPR: Laura Vicaria, Program Manager, Denim Deal, and Cecile Martin, Innovation & Recycling Manager, Refashion, & Sara Elkholy Program Director , British Fashion Council will share insights on the evolving regulatory landscape.• Low-Carbon Textile Dyeing Technologies: Miguel Ramoa, Technical Director, Adalberto, on new dyeing techniques that minimize environmental impact.• Scaling Textile-to-Textile Recycling: Kirsi Roine, Chief Customer Officer, Infinited Fiber, on commercializing fiber-to-fiber recycling solutions.• Waterless Textile Recycling Technologies: Dr. Jade A. Bouledjouidja, Founder, Renasens, on cost-efficient recycling methods.• Microwave-assisted depolymerization in textiles: Dr. Fabio Silvestri, Head of Marketing And Business Development, Gr3n Recycling & Peter Roozemond, Co-Founder, Velor Cycling present a case study of the first circular cycling Jersey• T2T recycling project in Switzerland by Hakan Ucar, Co-Founder/ Director, Rematters• Establishment of the 1st textile to textile recycling all-in-one facility by Tiago Carneiro Corp Strategy Manager , Selenis• Transforming textile waste into high-value raw materials through enzymatic hydrolysis process: Viktoria Kanar, CEO, Re-Fresh Global• The future of functional textiles is biotech : Philip Ghekiere, CMO & Group Sustainability Officer, HeiQ Materials AG• Accelerating the use of recycled fibers within the textile industry: Dr. Aspi Patel, Chief Technology Officer -Aditya Birla Grp, on Building partnerships to achieve scalability in the recycling sector• Game changing disassembly solutions: Dr. Acerina Trejo Machin, Chief Technology Officer, Resortecs shares how to unlock higher volumes of feedstock and facilitate textile-to-textile recycling processesA Hands-On Workshop on Circularity: An exclusive workshop, led by Karla Magruder of Accelerating Circularity, will provide attendees with practical insights into building systems for textile circularity. Participants will gain hands-on experience in transforming used textiles into new, high-quality products, fostering a deeper understanding of the circular economy in fashion. Exclusive Site Visit to Resortecs Disassembly Facility : As an added feature, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an optional site visit to Resortecs' Disassembly Facility, where cutting-edge recycling technologies and automated disassembly processes will be showcased.Join the Movement Toward Sustainable and Circular Textiles: The 4th Sustainable & Circular Textiles, Apparel & Footwear Summit is a must-attend event for industry professionals seeking to navigate regulatory changes, adopt innovative recycling technologies, and collaborate toward a circular textile economy. For more information and registration details, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=250409&pu=308083 or contact grace@cmtsp.com.sg

