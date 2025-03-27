ALLATRA Celebrating Women’s History Month with Empowerment and Insights on Nanoplastics' Health Risks

ALLATRA IPM, Info Media Distribution, AMPTV, BLENDED TV, ONME TV, Black Headline News, Atl Now, Chenoa Daniels, Dr. Naeema, Josephine (Arjho) Turner, Jane B. Rolen and attendees at the event People Who Make History. Woman Empowerment. How to make our voice heard? Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, PhD, a specialist at ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies and Julia Dudley Najieb, award-winning journalist presented groundbreaking research on plastic particles' devastating effects on human health Attendees at the Q&A session with Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, a specialist at ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies, during the event 'People Who Make History: Women Empowerment — How to Make Our Voices Heard?

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement, in partnership with Info Media Distribution, AMPTV, BLENDED TV, ONME TV, Black Headline News, and Atl Now, successfully hosted a groundbreaking event titled "Event People Who Make History: Women Empowerment" that brought together community leaders, activists, and changemakers at the Buckhead Library to address critical social and environmental challenges.The event featured two powerful panel discussions that highlighted women's leadership and community resilience. The first panel, "Building and Leveraging Women's Strength in Today's World," showcased inspiring stories from prominent Atlanta leaders, including Josephine (Arjho) Turner; CEO of ACT International Consulting; Jane B. Rolen, government service and community advocacy leader; Chenoa Daniels, poet, author, and cultural advocate and Dr. Naeema, reinvention coach and motivational speaker.Panelists shared personal narratives of strength, discussing strategies for amplifying women's voices and driving positive community change.A second panel delved deep into addressing crucial community challenges, focusing on the alarming impacts of nano- and microplastics on human health. Experts Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, PhD — an expert in emerging technologies with research experience at Oxford and Technical University of Munich, and a specialist at ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies — and Julia Dudley Najieb, award-winning journalist and media pioneer, founder of Info Media Distribution, presented groundbreaking research on plastic particles' devastating effects on human health.Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva, PhD, an expert in emerging technologies with research experience at Oxford and Technical University of Munich, and a specialist at ALLATRA's Analytical Department for Earth Studies and Julia Dudley Najieb, award-winning journalist and media pioneer, presented groundbreaking research on plastic particles' devastating effects on human health.The panel explored critical concerns, including:- The shocking link between micro- and nanoplastics and neurological disorders.- Potential connections to autism and other chronic health conditions.- How plastic particles enter the bloodstream and brain.- Consequences of nano plastics on the Human Immune System.- Environmental impacts on oceans and air quality.A highlight of the event was the preview of the upcoming documentary Trap for Humanity. The film will offer a deep dive into the alarming rise of chronic diseases and neurological disorders linked to environmental pollution. It unveils shocking scientific findings on how microplastics, toxic compounds, and pollutants silently undermine human health.Key documentary insights include rising rates of chronic diseases, including autism; the impact of toxic substances on cellular functions; risks to reproductive health; infiltration of nano plastics into human biological systems; and potential solutions for environmental restoration.Following the panel presentations, a Q&A session with Dr. Anastasia Pashigreva provided attendees with an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with cutting-edge scientific research. Participants expressed profound gratitude for the depth of insight shared, eagerly discussing potential solutions to environmental and health challenges. The session was marked by enthusiastic interaction, with the audience appreciating the comprehensive approach to addressing the complex issues of micro- and nanoplastics and their impact on human health.Participants engaged in interactive discussions networking opportunities, and had the chance to record their personal visions for community improvement. The event emphasized collaboration, empowerment, and actionable strategies for creating meaningful social change.Stay tuned! We will continue our activities in April with an exciting new event that you won't want to miss!

