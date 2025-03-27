FBI says no specific, credible threat targeting U.S. hospitals

The FBI March 26 advised that, after extensive investigation and intelligence review, they have not identified any specific credible threat targeted against hospitals in any U.S. city. The FBI advised if they receive credible threat information, they will immediately advise any identified potential targets and, if appropriate, alert the broader health care sector through the AHA, the Health-ISAC (Information Sharing and Analysis Center) and other appropriate channels.

On March 18, the AHA and Health-ISAC received multiple reports from the field regarding a public social media post alleging active planning of a coordinated, multi-city terrorist attack targeting hospitals in the coming weeks.

Out of an abundance of caution, the AHA and Health-ISAC notified the field of the potential threat, indicating that no further information was available to either corroborate the threat or dismiss it as not credible. The AHA and Health-ISAC today distributed an updated bulletin to members with the latest update from the FBI.