NIH finds increase of 14 cancers in people under 50, decreases in others

The National Institutes of Health May 8 released an analysis that found incidences of 14 types of cancer increased among people under age 50 from 2010-2019. Nine cancer types, such as breast cancer and colorectal cancer, increased in some groups of people aged 50 and older. There were 19 other cancer types, including lung cancer and prostate cancer, that decreased among people under age 50. In total, the rate of all cancers diagnosed in both younger and older age groups did not increase, nor did the cancer death rate.

