AHA files brief in defense of Nebraska’s 340B contract pharmacy law

The AHA May 8 filed an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska in defense of the state’s 340B contract pharmacy law prohibiting drug companies from denying hospitals the same 340B discounts for drugs dispensed at community pharmacies that would be provided via in-house pharmacies. The brief supports the state’s attempt to dismiss a case by AbbVie claiming that the federal law that created the 340B program preempts the state law.

The AHA has made similar filings in cases for multiple states. Joining the AHA in the Nebraska filing were 340B Health, the Nebraska Hospital Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.